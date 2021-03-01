top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
View events for the week of 3/ 6/2021
Women's History Month film series discussion
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 06
Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
ZOOM. Please inquire for zoom code, which is here purposefully hidden to discourage "bombers."
Women’s History Month discussion seminar
Featuring four films with women in agency, viewed via Youtube

Syllabus

All discussion sessions will transpire on Saturday mornings, 9-10 am Pacific Time.
It is expected that participants will have viewed the YouTube-accessible film prior to its discussion.

Inquire by email or phone (see above) for ZOOM access code

March 6, 2021 - Pinky (1949), directed by Elia Kazan
A light-skinned African-American negotiates assimilation-temptation, male-paternalism, race bigotry, the court system, love of money, and her own prejudices. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6X-uCP_1c0



March 13, 2021 – Not Wanted (1949) directed by Elmer Clifton and Ida Lupino
A scantly merciful set of should-be life tutors leave a young woman ill-prepared to make sound choices, but she does anyway.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmlMWqRKokk&t=75s


March 20, 2021 – Medea filmed stage performance of the Euripides play
A fully functional human being objects to being anything but a full partner in mortal life’s procession.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdtDeZZ4RPk


March 27, 2021 – Swamp Women (1956) Roger Corman
Three women refuse to be marginalized by the whole [s]he-bang of society bent on containing their cost/benefit analysis of freedom.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD9iyvmdAWk
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 1st, 2021 8:22 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 262.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code