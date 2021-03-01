Women’s History Month discussion seminar
Featuring four films with women in agency, viewed via Youtube
Syllabus
All discussion sessions will transpire on Saturday mornings, 9-10 am Pacific Time.
It is expected that participants will have viewed the YouTube-accessible film prior to its discussion.
Inquire by email or phone (see above) for ZOOM access code
March 6, 2021 - Pinky (1949), directed by Elia Kazan
A light-skinned African-American negotiates assimilation-temptation, male-paternalism, race bigotry, the court system, love of money, and her own prejudices. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6X-uCP_1c0
March 13, 2021 – Not Wanted (1949) directed by Elmer Clifton and Ida Lupino
A scantly merciful set of should-be life tutors leave a young woman ill-prepared to make sound choices, but she does anyway.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmlMWqRKokk&t=75s
March 20, 2021 – Medea filmed stage performance of the Euripides play
A fully functional human being objects to being anything but a full partner in mortal life’s procession.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdtDeZZ4RPk
March 27, 2021 – Swamp Women (1956) Roger Corman
Three women refuse to be marginalized by the whole [s]he-bang of society bent on containing their cost/benefit analysis of freedom.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD9iyvmdAWk
