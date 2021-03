Featuring four films with women in agency, viewed via Youtube



Syllabus



All discussion sessions will transpire on Saturday mornings, 9-10 am Pacific Time.

It is expected that participants will have viewed the YouTube-accessible film prior to its discussion.



Inquire by email or phone (see above) for ZOOM access code



March 6, 2021 - Pinky (1949), directed by Elia Kazan

A light-skinned African-American negotiates assimilation-temptation, male-paternalism, race bigotry, the court system, love of money, and her own prejudices.







March 13, 2021 – Not Wanted (1949) directed by Elmer Clifton and Ida Lupino

A scantly merciful set of should-be life tutors leave a young woman ill-prepared to make sound choices, but she does anyway.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmlMWqRKokk&t=75s





March 20, 2021 – Medea filmed stage performance of the Euripides play

A fully functional human being objects to being anything but a full partner in mortal life’s procession.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdtDeZZ4RPk





March 27, 2021 – Swamp Women (1956) Roger Corman

Three women refuse to be marginalized by the whole [s]he-bang of society bent on containing their cost/benefit analysis of freedom.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD9iyvmdAWk

