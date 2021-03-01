Join us on Friday, March 5th to help out at a local animals shelter!
We will be meeting in the parking lot of Jelly's Place at at 10am!
Space limited to 10 people so please confirm with Kitty Jones (kitty [at] dxe.io) if you are attending.
There are various projects we will be helping with including cleaning, organizing, socializing dogs, socializing cats, etc!
Face masks are required and we must all respect social distancing.
If you have any questions please reach out!
