Conservative Christian groups are funding controversial movements across the world that seek to roll back women’s and LGBTQ rights and support authoritarian regimes. Investigative journalists give tips on tracking connections and following the money.
Date: Thursday 4 March 2021 @ 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET
Info & Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tXIhGx_NSSS5Rca92eyLvw
Facebook livestream & recording: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalInvestigativeJournalismNetwork/
PANELISTS:
--Lydia Namubiru is the Africa editor of openDemocracy. From Uganda, she specializes in data journalism and previously worked for Quartz Africa, The New York Times, the BBC World Service and Vision Group, Uganda’s largest media company. She also teaches data journalism at the African Centre for Media Excellence in Kampala and curates open data on http://www.data.ug.
--Claire Provost is global investigations editor at openDemocracy, focusing on their project Tracking the Backlash against women’s and LGBTIQ rights. Previously she was openDemocracy’s gender and sexuality editor, worked at the Guardian as a data journalist and was a fellow at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at the University of London, Goldsmiths.
--Giannina Segnini is director of the Master of Science Data Journalism Program at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was previously head of the investigative team at La Nacion in Costa Rica. Segnini is one of the five founding members of the Latin American Center for Investigative Journalism (CLIP, for its acronym in Spanish) and has received several international prizes for her work.
-- Juliana Ruhfus: This webinar will be moderated by the award-winning journalist, filmmaker and interactive producer Juliana Ruhfus, formerly senior reporter for Al Jazeera English’s “People & Power” series
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Media Activism & Independent MediaView events for the week of 3/ 4/2021
|Exporting Intolerance: How the Christian Right Is Funding Political Causes Overseas
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday March 04
|Time
|6:00 AM - 7:00 AM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Global Investigative Jounalism Network
|Location Details
|Online global webinar
|
For more event information: https://gijn.org/2021/02/25/gijn-webinar-e...
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 1st, 2021 4:35 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network