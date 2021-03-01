top
Rallies Against Anti-Asian Sentiment on Both Sides of the Bay
by R.R.
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 3:53 AM
Youth organized protests calling for an end to hate directed at Asians and Asian-Americans on February 27. One was in San Mateo, the other in Oakland.
sm_asians_bs_top.jpg
original image (1000x1500)
Photos of San Mateo protest by Bob Shonkoff, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

A middle-schooler upset by a recent spate of hate crimes against Asians decided to do something about it and Millbrae Anti-Racist Coalition responded to her call for action.

Together they organized a rally held on February 27 that drew hundreds to San Mateo Central Park on the San Francisco Peninsula. Students led the march through downtown San Mateo and along the El Camino Real.

Meanwhile in the East Bay, corporate media reports that students who attend Yu Ming Charter School organized a car parade to inspire cross-racial solidarity, celebrating both the end of the Lunar New Year and Black History Month.

The rise in attacks on Asians is thought to be based on the false allegation that Chinese Americans are responsible for the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Hate crimes against Asians started to increase in the early days of the pandemic, fueled by Trump’s use of the term “China virus” to describe COVID-19.
§youthful organizer in San Mateo
by R.R.
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 3:53 AM
sm_asian_bs_leader.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§Kids on bikes in downtown San Mateo
by R.R.
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 3:53 AM
sm_asians_bs_bikes.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§Support for Asians, latinx, BLM
by R.R.
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 3:53 AM
sm_asians_bs_blmsign.jpg
original image (1000x1500)
§Healthcare professional in San Mateo says...
by R.R.
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 3:53 AM
sm_asians_bs_doctorracismkills.jpg
original image (1000x1500)
§Love Over Hate in San Mateo
by R.R.
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 3:53 AM
sm_asians_bs_loveoverhate.jpg
original image (1000x1500)
§marching in downtown San Mateo
by R.R.
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 3:53 AM
sm_asians_bs_marching.jpg
original image (1500x1145)
§Stop the Hate
by R.R.
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 3:53 AM
sm_asians_bs_stophatesign.jpg
original image (1000x1500)
§View from above in San Mateo
by R.R.
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 3:53 AM
sm_asians_bs_topview.jpg
original image (1000x1500)
§Treat people...
by R.R.
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 3:53 AM
sm_asians_bs_treatsign.jpg
original image (1000x1500)
§Hate is a virus
by R.R.
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 3:53 AM
sm_asians_bs_virussign.jpg
original image (1000x1500)
§build bridges not walls t-shirt
by R.R.
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 3:53 AM
sm_asians_bs_bridgessign.jpg
original image (1000x1500)
§Milbrae Anti-Racist Coalition
by R.R.
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 3:53 AM
sm_asians_bs_millbrae.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
