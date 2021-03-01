Rallies Against Anti-Asian Sentiment on Both Sides of the Bay by R.R.

Monday Mar 1st, 2021 3:53 AM

Youth organized protests calling for an end to hate directed at Asians and Asian-Americans on February 27. One was in San Mateo, the other in Oakland.

Photos of San Mateo protest by Bob Shonkoff, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



A middle-schooler upset by a recent spate of hate crimes against Asians decided to do something about it and Millbrae Anti-Racist Coalition responded to her call for action.



Together they organized a rally held on February 27 that drew hundreds to San Mateo Central Park on the San Francisco Peninsula. Students led the march through downtown San Mateo and along the El Camino Real.



Meanwhile in the East Bay, corporate media reports that students who attend Yu Ming Charter School organized a car parade to inspire cross-racial solidarity, celebrating both the end of the Lunar New Year and Black History Month.



The rise in attacks on Asians is thought to be based on the false allegation that Chinese Americans are responsible for the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Hate crimes against Asians started to increase in the early days of the pandemic, fueled by Trump’s use of the term “China virus” to describe COVID-19.

