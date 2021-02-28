End Sanctions on the "Troika of Tyranny", and Learn from the World by Laura Wells

The US could learn a lot from other countries, instead of placing lethal sanctions against them. Trump ramped up sanctions against many countries including the "Troika of Tyranny" of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. Biden has been following the same dead-end path. There are healthy alternatives.