To mark International Women's Day and Women's History Month, Ranger Susan Philpott
of the Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument will explore the evolution of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA)--and the concept of equality--over the past century.
March 4, 2021 @ 9 AM PT (noon ET)
Join us in Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97254822130#success
Or Dial In: 301 715 8592; Meeting ID: 972 5482 2130
Women won an important victory with the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. But the vote wasn't the end; it was just the beginning of the ongoing struggle for women's equality. Within a few years, Alice Paul and the National Woman's Party set out to amend the U.S. Constitution again, this time to ensure full equality for women.
The Equal Rights Amendment, introduced into Congress for the first time in 1923, states that "equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex." The ERA for gender equality is still waiting to become part of the Constitution 98 years later.
ABOUT: Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument of National Park Service
https://www.facebook.com/WomensEqualityNPS
Home to the National Woman's Party for over 90 years, the Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument was the epicenter of the struggle for women's suffrage and women's rights. From this house in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court, Alice Paul and the NWP developed innovative strategies and tactics to secure passage of the 19th Amendment and more. The house is now an official museum and monument with the National Park Service in Washington D.C.
View events for the week of 3/ 4/2021
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Beyond the 19th: History of Continuing Movement to Pass the Equal Rights Amdendment
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday March 04
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Women's Equality National Monument in D.C.
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://mcpl.libnet.info/event/4873639
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 27th, 2021 11:34 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network