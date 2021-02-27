9:00 AM - 10:00 AM



of the Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument will explore the evolution of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA)--and the concept of equality--over the past century.



March 4, 2021 @ 9 AM PT (noon ET)



Join us in Zoom:



Or Dial In: 301 715 8592; Meeting ID: 972 5482 2130



Women won an important victory with the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. But the vote wasn't the end; it was just the beginning of the ongoing struggle for women's equality. Within a few years, Alice Paul and the National Woman's Party set out to amend the U.S. Constitution again, this time to ensure full equality for women.



The Equal Rights Amendment, introduced into Congress for the first time in 1923, states that "equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex." The ERA for gender equality is still waiting to become part of the Constitution 98 years later.





ABOUT: Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument of National Park Service



https://www.facebook.com/WomensEqualityNPS



