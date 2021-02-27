top
Beyond the 19th: History of Continuing Movement to Pass the Equal Rights Amdendment
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday March 04
Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorWomen's Equality National Monument in D.C.
Location Details
Online via Zoom
To mark International Women's Day and Women's History Month, Ranger Susan Philpott
of the Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument will explore the evolution of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA)--and the concept of equality--over the past century.

March 4, 2021 @ 9 AM PT (noon ET)

Join us in Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97254822130#success

Or Dial In: 301 715 8592; Meeting ID: 972 5482 2130

Women won an important victory with the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. But the vote wasn't the end; it was just the beginning of the ongoing struggle for women's equality. Within a few years, Alice Paul and the National Woman's Party set out to amend the U.S. Constitution again, this time to ensure full equality for women.

The Equal Rights Amendment, introduced into Congress for the first time in 1923, states that "equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex." The ERA for gender equality is still waiting to become part of the Constitution 98 years later.


ABOUT: Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument of National Park Service

https://www.facebook.com/WomensEqualityNPS

Home to the National Woman's Party for over 90 years, the Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument was the epicenter of the struggle for women's suffrage and women's rights. From this house in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court, Alice Paul and the NWP developed innovative strategies and tactics to secure passage of the 19th Amendment and more. The house is now an official museum and monument with the National Park Service in Washington D.C.
sm_screenshot_2021-02-27_local_event_beyond_the_19th_the_equal_rights_amendment.jpg
original image (763x656)
For more event information: https://mcpl.libnet.info/event/4873639

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 27th, 2021 11:34 AM
