Organizing for Racial Justice After the Inauguration Town Hall w/ Race Forward
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday March 03
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorRace Forward
Location Details
Online via livestream
Organizing for Racial Justice After the Inauguration Town Hall

Join us for a town hall webinar that centers community power for racial justice, including movement strategy and organizing for policy change.

Organization: Race Forward: The Center for Racial Justice Innovation

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 @ noon - 1:30 PT (2 PM – 3:30 PM CT)

LEARN MORE & REGISTER AT: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/organizing-for-racial-justice-after-the-inauguration-tickets-136518365105

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/RaceForward


As the Biden Administration completes its first month in office, they have had to manage several ongoing crises inherited from the Trump Administration, including an insurgent White Nationalist movement.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has disproportionately affected Black, Latinx, Indigenous and other communities of color, highlighting entrenched structural and political disparities and worsening the racial wealth gap.

The current Administration was voted in thanks to organizing efforts led largely by Black women—so what can our communities expect from the Biden Administration over the next four years?

How is this new Administration centering racial justice outcomes in crafting federal policy to address these issues as well as police brutality, immigrant detention, voter suppression and disenfranchisement, and student debt burden?

SPEAKERS:
--Ra’Mya Davis - Student Organizer
--Dr. Amara Enyia - Policy and Research Coordinator, Movement for Black Lives
--Connie Huynh - Health Care for All Campaign Director, People's Action Institute
--Alejandra Pablos - #KeepAleFree Campaign


In this town hall, we will gather with these movement leaders to:

--Build connections and alliances with leaders across the country to develop
a cohesive vision for racial justice

--Elevate and center innovative community-led strategies and policies
led by BIPOC communities

--Generate collective power to move towards action

--Shift and frame the national narrative to respond to the rapidly changing needs
of our communities

--Identify policy priority areas and clear calls to action to continue to push for a just, multiracial democracy

For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4143103796...

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 26th, 2021 2:55 PM
