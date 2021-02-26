Protect Immigrants & Stop Deportations Now! Virtual Rally
Time: Wednesday, March 3 @ 5 - 6 PM (8 – 9 PM ET)
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/thefrontline/event/367916/
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWeDream/
A judge in TX blocked Biden’s 100-day moratorium order on deportations, but did you know that Biden can still halt these deportations? From reuniting families and defunding ICE and CBP, to building a new path to citizenship, this is the time to get big things done. And with hate crimes against Asian Americans on the rise, we must act now!
Join our next mass call, “On the Frontline: Protect Immigrants & Stop Deportations Now” as we discuss the need for immediate AND long-term solutions to protect all immigrant communities. We need real, transformative change that acknowledges the dignity and humanity of all people.
The Frontline, Movement for Black Lives, the Working Families Party, and United We Dream invite you to “On the Frontline” Mass Call and Training Series. This series will include virtual town halls and skill-based trainings, where you will hear updates and analysis from movement leaders, engage in political education, and learn concrete skills to take meaningful action.
Notes from the organizer: ASL, Spanish, Closed Captioning available.
Notas del organizador: Interpretación de signos, Español y subtitulos.
Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant Rights
