protest cheer
Make Care Count Town Hall: Worker Rights of Caregivers & Reinventing the Care Economy
Date Monday March 01
Time 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorNational Domestic Workers Alliance
Location Details
Online event
#MAKECARECOUNT: WORKERS' RIGHTS & REINVENTING THE CARING ECONOMY

March 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM PT (7:30 PM ET)

RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/7mfe8uC1ikeo8Yx2_HWqMg2

Caregivers, domestic workers, essential workers, parents, activists, allies are all welcome!

Join NDWA for a virtual town hall with Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Rep. Nikema Williams, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and essential frontline caregivers, where they will highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive care infrastructure that supports the caregivers — especially Black and Latinx women — who make all other work possible.

Care is a cornerstone of our economy, at the center of our communities and everyday life.
If we invest in and value care for the essential work that it is, we can speed an economic recovery that is swift, equitable and sustainable for all of us.

This #MakeCareCount virtual event will give you an opportunity to hear from elected leaders who are responding directly to our concerns about work, family and care. You’ll also hear directly from caregivers working on the frontlines and you’ll have an opportunity to take actions that will go a long way in ensuring our shared vision for a care economy becomes a reality.
_____________________________________________________________

ABOUT: National Domestic Worker Alliance

https://www.domesticworkers.org/about-us

The National Domestic Workers Alliance organizes domestic workers in the United States for respect, recognition and labor standards. We are the nation’s leading voice for dignity and fairness for the millions of domestic workers in the United States. NDWA is winning improved working conditions while building a powerful movement rooted in the rights and dignity of domestic workers, immigrants, women, and their families.

NDWA is also the founding organization of the campaign Families Belong Together,
formed in response to the 2018 family separation crisis at the U.S. and Mexico border.

https://www.familiesbelongtogether.org/
_____________________________________________________________
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 26th, 2021 12:23 PM
by National Domestic Workers Alliance
Friday Feb 26th, 2021 12:23 PM
