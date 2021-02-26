Other





March 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM PT (7:30 PM ET)



RSVP:



Caregivers, domestic workers, essential workers, parents, activists, allies are all welcome!



Join NDWA for a virtual town hall with Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Rep. Nikema Williams, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and essential frontline caregivers, where they will highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive care infrastructure that supports the caregivers — especially Black and Latinx women — who make all other work possible.



Care is a cornerstone of our economy, at the center of our communities and everyday life.

If we invest in and value care for the essential work that it is, we can speed an economic recovery that is swift, equitable and sustainable for all of us.



This #MakeCareCount virtual event will give you an opportunity to hear from elected leaders who are responding directly to our concerns about work, family and care. You’ll also hear directly from caregivers working on the frontlines and you’ll have an opportunity to take actions that will go a long way in ensuring our shared vision for a care economy becomes a reality.

ABOUT: National Domestic Worker Alliance



https://www.domesticworkers.org/about-us



The National Domestic Workers Alliance organizes domestic workers in the United States for respect, recognition and labor standards. We are the nation’s leading voice for dignity and fairness for the millions of domestic workers in the United States. NDWA is winning improved working conditions while building a powerful movement rooted in the rights and dignity of domestic workers, immigrants, women, and their families.



NDWA is also the founding organization of the campaign Families Belong Together,

formed in response to the 2018 family separation crisis at the U.S. and Mexico border.



https://www.familiesbelongtogether.org/

