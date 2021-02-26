Join the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights for a discussion exploring lessons learned from the attack on the Capital, and also the devastating harms inflicted by the PATRIOT Act on Black, Brown, Muslim, and Arab American communities following 9/11,
and the ways a new federal domestic terrorism charge today may well adversely impact civil rights in similar ways.
March 4, 2021 @ noon PT
Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/civilandhumanrights
PANELISTS:
Wade Henderson, Interim President of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Russ Feingold, President of the American Constitution Society
Sirin Sinnar, Professor of Law and John A. Wilson Faculty Scholar, Stanford Law School
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 3/ 4/2021
|Tackling the White Nationalist Threat w/o Harming Black, Brown, & Muslim Communities
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday March 04
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights
|Location Details
|Online via Livestream
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/civilandhumanrigh...
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 26th, 2021 11:20 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network