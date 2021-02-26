

and the ways a new federal domestic terrorism charge today may well adversely impact civil rights in similar ways.



March 4, 2021 @ noon PT



Livestream here:



PANELISTS:



Wade Henderson, Interim President of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights



Russ Feingold, President of the American Constitution Society



Sirin Sinnar, Professor of Law and John A. Wilson Faculty Scholar, Stanford Law School Join the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights for a discussion exploring lessons learned from the attack on the Capital, and also the devastating harms inflicted by the PATRIOT Act on Black, Brown, Muslim, and Arab American communities following 9/11,and the ways a new federal domestic terrorism charge today may well adversely impact civil rights in similar ways.March 4, 2021 @ noon PTLivestream here: https://www.facebook.com/civilandhumanrights PANELISTS:Wade Henderson, Interim President of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human RightsRuss Feingold, President of the American Constitution SocietySirin Sinnar, Professor of Law and John A. Wilson Faculty Scholar, Stanford Law School For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/civilandhumanrigh...

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 26th, 2021 11:20 AM