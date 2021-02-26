top
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 3/ 1/2021
Heal the Earth, Heal the Nation Digital Protest Rally w/ Poor People's Campaign
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday March 01
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign & PPC CA
Location Details
Online via livestream
Join the Poor People's Campaign for a Heal the Earth, Heal the Nation Digital Rally
where we'll demand environmental justice, health care, fair wages, and COVID relief
for all Americans now!

When: Monday, March 1, 2021 @ noon PT

Website w/ more info & livestream here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/

FB livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/

The Poor People’s Campaign: A Call for Moral Revival focuses its next Moral Monday on the fight for environmental justice, economic justice and health care for all; we continue to demand a just COVID relief bill and living wages for all workers.

From the sacred lands of Oak Flat in Arizona, threatened by a sale to an international mining company, to the poisoned air and water in Cancer Alley in Louisiana and hunger strikers resisting the pollution of children in Illinois and states in between, we will fight for the rights of people to their clean air, water, land and the right to survive and thrive.

So join us this Moral Monday at 12pm PT (3pm ET). We’ll be streaming live from our nationwide online broadcast to hear from folks who know what it’s like to try to get by on minimum wage in America, and who have borne the pain of environmental injustice, a lack of adequate healthcare, and the pandemic firsthand.
_____________

CALL TO ACTION

The crisis of poverty and low wages is directly connected to the injustices in our healthcare system. We know that 87 million people were uninsured or underinsured before the pandemic and millions have lost their healthcare in the worst public health crisis in a century. These issues are also deeply connected to climate justice, with environmental injustices directly and disproportionately impacting poor and BIPOC communities.

Contact your representatives, now!

You can take action here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/moral-mondays-first-100-days/
_____________

14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC Sends New Demands to Washington

https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/resource/policy-and-legislative-priorities/

On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – and our 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders, scholars, economists, advocates and hundreds of supporting organizations – insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.

The 14 policy priorities include:

--Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor

--Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions

--Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately

--Update the poverty measure

--Guarantee quality housing for all

--Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities

--Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights

--Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation

--Comprehensive and just immigration reform

--Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples

--Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits

--Use the power of executive orders

--Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security

--Work with the PPC to establish a permanent Presidential Council to advocate for this bold agenda
______________
sm_heal.jpg
original image (960x540)
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 26th, 2021 9:39 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 262.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code