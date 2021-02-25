Democrat Biden just bombed Syria. The one month of silence on Democrat Biden being just as much a warmonger as Republican Trump has been ended. We can and must do a protest, with masks and social distancing, on the streets of San Francisco.

Democrat Biden just bombed Syria. The one month of silence on Democrat Biden being just as much a warmonger as Republican Trump has been ended. We can and must do a protest, with masks and social distancing, on the streets of San Francisco.For all the details on this war crime, seeRetaliation is illegal according to international law. SeeThe claim that this bombing of Syria is connected to attacks on US troops illegally occupying Iraq only adds insult to injury as the entire US invasion and occupation of Iraq is illegal and a war crime, and the US bombing of Iraq with "depleted" uranium, which has caused cancer to Iraqis and American soldiers, is also a war crime.This is the same war criminal Democrat-Republican Party that rushed, licketty split to pass a $740 billion war funding bill but cannot yet pass a COVID19 relief bill. The military exists only to maximize the profits of the oil companies and munitions makers. We cannot have guns and butter. We need money for socialized medicine for all, free preschool and university education, cancellation of all student debt, cancellation of all medical bill induced bankruptcy, immediate reimbursement of all unpaid rent and mortgages due to unemployment caused by the pandemic, free daycare, full employment at decent pay, free and massive public transportation, publicly owned utilities, support for all efforts to abolish fossil and nuclear fuels and nuclear power plants, decent pensions for all with retirement actively encouraged at age 60, an increase to Social Security payments to $3,000 per month, an immediate increase of the federal minimum wage to $15 in full, with a cost of living index added and all other needs of the workingclass, the 80% of Americans who sell our labor for less than $80,000 a year.They say cutback, we say fightback!Abolish the military now!Turn swords to plowshares!Stop all US bombing, sanctions, embargoes!Stop funding all military bases, including Israel!