Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense
WorkWeek On The Ferris Wheel, Privatization of Golden Gate Park & SF City College
by WorkWeek
Thursday Feb 25th, 2021 2:39 PM
WorkWeek looks at the latest effort to privatize Golden Gate Park with a giant ferris in the park for five years. WorkWeek also looks at the privatization and destruction of San Francisco Community College.
sm_gg_park_ferris_wheel.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
WorkWeek 2-25-21 The Ferris Wheel and the Privatization Of Golden Gate Park & SF Community College

WorkWeek looks into the drive for privatization of Golden Gate Park including a 5 year contract for a giant Ferris wheel in the Park.

We also look at the drive by the CCSF executives and the Board of Trustees at San Francico City College for privatization and destruction of classes and departments despite the passage of an $845 million bond that was passed in November of last year.

Guests included David Romano with San Franciscans For Urban Nature, Harry Parisner a long time opponent of the corporatization of the park and Rick Baum, a faculty member of AFT 2121 and with Higher Education Action Team HEAT member at the college.

Additional media:
Supes call for investigation of Ferris Wheel money
Revenue goes not to the city, but to a private entity that's part of an FBI corruption probe.
https://48hills.org/2021/02/supes-call-for-investigation-of-ferris-wheel-money/
Supervisors Call For Investigation
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/S-F-supervisors-call-for-Golden-Gate-ferris-15974301.php

SF Golden Gate Park Privatizers Face Postponement of Vote
Opposition forces postponement of vote on SkyStar Wheel
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/opposition-forces-postponement-of-vote-on-skystar-wheel/

SF Recreation & Parks Department Ferris Wheel Staff Report
https://sfrecpark.org/DocumentCenter/View/16206/Item-10-Music-Concourse-Observation-Wheel-Extension-Staff-Report-021821
https://sfurbannature.org

Vote of No Confidence in the Top Leadership of the CCSF Administration
https://www.change.org/p/students-vote-of-no-confidence-in-the-top-leadership-of-the-ccsf-administration

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio


Urgent Message from a
Community Partner:
City College of San Francisco


City College of San Francisco plans to make a 40% cut to DSPS (Disabled Students Programs and Services) class offerings starting Fall 2021 due to a lack of funding. Pomeroy Center's art and drama classes taught by Judy and Maia are in danger of being cut - we need your help!

TAKE ACTION AND SPEAK UP AT
THE CCSF BOARD OF TRUSTEES ZOOM MEETING
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25 at 4 pm

CLICK HERE FOR ZOOM!
Phone Numbers: 415 762 9988 or 669 900 6833
Meeting ID: 92611408435

If you care about art and drama at Pomeroy and DSPS at City College, sign up to take part in the public comment portion of the meeting. Speak your mind, share why art and drama at Pomeroy are important to you and what it would mean to lose them.

To sign up for public comment, you need to email or call your request in advance, no later than 30 minutes before the start of the meeting (before 3:30 on 2/25). You may only be given 1 minute to speak, so plan what you are going to say!

Email: publiccomment [at] ccsf.edu
Phone: 669-444-1266

When you sign up, submit the following:
Your name
Meeting Name and Date ("CCSF Board of Trustees meeting on 2/25")
Agenda Item Number (We don't know this yet, so just say it's for the "DSPS budget cuts item").
Your phone number - if you are joining the meeting by phone

Not interested in speaking? Attend the meeting anyway to show your support. Rename yourself on the Zoom screen by putting "DSPS" before your name so they can see how many supporters there are on the Zoom call.

If you can't make it to the meeting, there are still things you can do. Watch these emails and Pomeroy's social media for more actions you can take this coming week.

Together, we can make a difference
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
§Selling Of The Park Space By Space
by WorkWeek
Thursday Feb 25th, 2021 2:39 PM
sm_gg_park_privatization_closed.jpg
original image (3103x2516)
The corporate controlled Parks Alliance has colluded with Recreation and Parks director Phil Ginzberg and the mayoral appointed rubber stamp Rec & Park Commission to privatize the operations of the park. Sections of the park are now being turned into privatized locations for the wealthy while fees are making it more expensive for the poor and working people to use parts of the park.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
§HEAT Report Card On The City College Trustees & Their Destruction of the College
by WorkWeek
Thursday Feb 25th, 2021 2:39 PM
sm_ccsf_heat_report_card.jpg
original image (800x1131)
The San Francisco City College Board of Trustees have voted with the chancellor and executives to downsize and lay off hundreds of part time faculty, closed campuses like Fort Mason and destroyed the ESL and other programs. At the same time they are planning to turn over $845 million bond that just passed to their favorite developers. They also voted conspired with Mayor London Breed and her planning department to turn over the Balboa reservoir to a private developer.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
§CCSF Not For Sale
by WorkWeek
Thursday Feb 25th, 2021 2:39 PM
sm_ccsf_not_for_sale.jpg
original image (1280x720)
A City College student protested the sell off of San Francisco Community College to developers and speculators. Programs and a large number of classes are being cancelled with unanimous votes of the Board of Trustees while they continue to say they want to protect CCSF.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
