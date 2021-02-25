From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

WorkWeek On The Ferris Wheel, Privatization of Golden Gate Park & SF City College by WorkWeek

Thursday Feb 25th, 2021 2:39 PM WorkWeek looks at the latest effort to privatize Golden Gate Park with a giant ferris in the park for five years. WorkWeek also looks at the privatization and destruction of San Francisco Community College.





WorkWeek looks into the drive for privatization of Golden Gate Park including a 5 year contract for a giant Ferris wheel in the Park.



We also look at the drive by the CCSF executives and the Board of Trustees at San Francico City College for privatization and destruction of classes and departments despite the passage of an $845 million bond that was passed in November of last year.



Guests included David Romano with San Franciscans For Urban Nature, Harry Parisner a long time opponent of the corporatization of the park and Rick Baum, a faculty member of AFT 2121 and with Higher Education Action Team HEAT member at the college.



Additional media:

Supes call for investigation of Ferris Wheel money

Revenue goes not to the city, but to a private entity that's part of an FBI corruption probe.

https://48hills.org/2021/02/supes-call-for-investigation-of-ferris-wheel-money/

Supervisors Call For Investigation

https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/S-F-supervisors-call-for-Golden-Gate-ferris-15974301.php



SF Golden Gate Park Privatizers Face Postponement of Vote

Opposition forces postponement of vote on SkyStar Wheel

https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/opposition-forces-postponement-of-vote-on-skystar-wheel/



SF Recreation & Parks Department Ferris Wheel Staff Report

https://sfrecpark.org/DocumentCenter/View/16206/Item-10-Music-Concourse-Observation-Wheel-Extension-Staff-Report-021821

https://sfurbannature.org



Vote of No Confidence in the Top Leadership of the CCSF Administration

https://www.change.org/p/students-vote-of-no-confidence-in-the-top-leadership-of-the-ccsf-administration



WorkWeek

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio





Urgent Message from a

Community Partner:

City College of San Francisco





City College of San Francisco plans to make a 40% cut to DSPS (Disabled Students Programs and Services) class offerings starting Fall 2021 due to a lack of funding. Pomeroy Center's art and drama classes taught by Judy and Maia are in danger of being cut - we need your help!



TAKE ACTION AND SPEAK UP AT

THE CCSF BOARD OF TRUSTEES ZOOM MEETING

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25 at 4 pm



CLICK HERE FOR ZOOM!

Phone Numbers: 415 762 9988 or 669 900 6833

Meeting ID: 92611408435



If you care about art and drama at Pomeroy and DSPS at City College, sign up to take part in the public comment portion of the meeting. Speak your mind, share why art and drama at Pomeroy are important to you and what it would mean to lose them.



To sign up for public comment, you need to email or call your request in advance, no later than 30 minutes before the start of the meeting (before 3:30 on 2/25). You may only be given 1 minute to speak, so plan what you are going to say!



Email:

Phone: 669-444-1266



When you sign up, submit the following:

Your name

Meeting Name and Date ("CCSF Board of Trustees meeting on 2/25")

Agenda Item Number (We don't know this yet, so just say it's for the "DSPS budget cuts item").

Your phone number - if you are joining the meeting by phone



Not interested in speaking? Attend the meeting anyway to show your support. Rename yourself on the Zoom screen by putting "DSPS" before your name so they can see how many supporters there are on the Zoom call.



If you can't make it to the meeting, there are still things you can do. Watch these emails and Pomeroy's social media for more actions you can take this coming week.



