Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/27/2021
Abortion Rights: How Hyde Amendment & Other Restrictions Burden Poor & BIPOC Communities
Date Saturday February 27
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorNARAL & All* Above All
Location Details
Online event
Join NARAL, featuring All* Above All and Congresswoman Barbara Lee, to learn more about how abortion coverage bans disproportionately affect Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC).

Host: NARAL Pro-Choice America

When: February 27, 2021 @ noon PT (3:00 pm EST)

RSVP HERE: https://secure.ngpvan.com/toRjN7nz-kSHEkuPeNkMnw2

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naralprochoiceamerica/


From its start, the unjust and racist Hyde Amendment has placed a disproportionate burden on Black, Indigenous, and other women of color, and women living in rural areas. For 44 years, it’s been a barrier to accessing care—which is exactly what it was designed to do.

Discriminatory bans on abortion coverage like the Hyde Amendment are designed to push needed care out of reach — particularly for marginalized people who are already burdened by multiple systemic barriers that block access to abortion care. Hyde interferes with all of our most fundamental rights and freedoms and ability to realize a future where reproductive

Find out how you can get involved to combat anti-choice disinformation, call for an end to racist and discriminatory coverage bans, and ensure reproductive freedom is included in the pursuit of equity and economic security.
freedom is truly for every body
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 25th, 2021 2:21 PM
