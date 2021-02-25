Join NARAL, featuring All* Above All and Congresswoman Barbara Lee, to learn more about how abortion coverage bans disproportionately affect Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC).
Host: NARAL Pro-Choice America
When: February 27, 2021 @ noon PT (3:00 pm EST)
RSVP HERE: https://secure.ngpvan.com/toRjN7nz-kSHEkuPeNkMnw2
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naralprochoiceamerica/
From its start, the unjust and racist Hyde Amendment has placed a disproportionate burden on Black, Indigenous, and other women of color, and women living in rural areas. For 44 years, it’s been a barrier to accessing care—which is exactly what it was designed to do.
Discriminatory bans on abortion coverage like the Hyde Amendment are designed to push needed care out of reach — particularly for marginalized people who are already burdened by multiple systemic barriers that block access to abortion care. Hyde interferes with all of our most fundamental rights and freedoms and ability to realize a future where reproductive
Find out how you can get involved to combat anti-choice disinformation, call for an end to racist and discriminatory coverage bans, and ensure reproductive freedom is included in the pursuit of equity and economic security.
freedom is truly for every body
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 2/27/2021
|Abortion Rights: How Hyde Amendment & Other Restrictions Burden Poor & BIPOC Communities
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday February 27
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|NARAL & All* Above All
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 25th, 2021 2:21 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network