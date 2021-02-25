Join One Earth Film Festival in marking International Women's Day 2021 with a double feature screening exploring womanhood, identity, and social justice: "Becoming Ruby" and "Maxma".
Date and Time: Mon, March 8, 2021 @ 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM PST
FREE TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maxima-becoming-ruby-watch-party-tickets-138187166535
An event access link will be emailed to you prior to the event. Tickets available to U.S. viewers only.
"BECOMING RUBY": Not seeing herself reflected in the community she loves, mountain biker, skier and artist Brooklyn Bell created her own role model: a hand-drawn hero called Ruby J. With Ruby J as a guide, Brooklyn spent the next few years trying to “live like her, breathe like her, be unapologetically black like her,” and in the process shaped her own identity, one that intertwines her love for dirt, snow and art—and a voice with which to advocate for diversity and inclusion
MAXIMA": The film “Maxima” follows Peruvian indigenous farmer Máxima Acuña in her fight to protect her land as she stands up to the largest gold producer in the world: US-based Newmont Mining Corporation. Throughout Máxima’s fight for justice, the film provides an illustrative case study in the tactics used by transnational corporations to commit human rights violations and environmental crimes, the role played by non-profits and The World Bank, and, ultimately, the resilience of one woman who refuses to back down.
International Women's Day: "Becoming Ruby" & "Maxima" Films on Female Strength & Justice
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Monday March 08
Time
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type
Screening
Organizer/Author
One Earth Film Festival
Location Details
Virtual screening
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 25th, 2021 1:51 PM
