



Date and Time: Mon, March 8, 2021 @ 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM PST



FREE TICKETS:



An event access link will be emailed to you prior to the event. Tickets available to U.S. viewers only.



"BECOMING RUBY": Not seeing herself reflected in the community she loves, mountain biker, skier and artist Brooklyn Bell created her own role model: a hand-drawn hero called Ruby J. With Ruby J as a guide, Brooklyn spent the next few years trying to “live like her, breathe like her, be unapologetically black like her,” and in the process shaped her own identity, one that intertwines her love for dirt, snow and art—and a voice with which to advocate for diversity and inclusion



