top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 2/28/2021
Nonviolent Direct Action Workshop to Resist the Lot 27 Eviction
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday February 28
Time 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Food Not Bombs
Location Details
Parking lot at Lincoln and Cedar Streets (where the Farmers Market sets up)
700-798 Cedar St, Santa Cruz
NONVIOLENT DIRECT ACTION WORKSHOP IN PREPARATION FOR POSSIBLE ATTEMPT TO EVICT THE FOOD NOT BOMBS MEAL

Food Not Bombs Workshop on nonviolent direct action 2:30 pm Sunday, February 28, 2021, in preparation of any attempt by the city to shut down our daily meal at Laurel and Front Streets. The city is threatening to arrest us on Monday, March 1st if we don't move by that day even though they also tell us that they would have given us 30 days notice to leave the other parking lot but only just now learned that the developer Anton DevCo planned to start construction this week.

We are requesting more time to figure out what to do. But if they don't give us more time, we may need to resist. Please join us to learn about how we can form a non-violent resistance.

Food Not Bombs co-founder Keith McHenry has been facilitating this workshop periodically for the past few decades. Everyone is encouraged to participate.

Thank you.
sm_food_not_bombs_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4682739342...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 25th, 2021 1:10 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 262.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code