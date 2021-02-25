NONVIOLENT DIRECT ACTION WORKSHOP IN PREPARATION FOR POSSIBLE ATTEMPT TO EVICT THE FOOD NOT BOMBS MEAL
Food Not Bombs Workshop on nonviolent direct action 2:30 pm Sunday, February 28, 2021, in preparation of any attempt by the city to shut down our daily meal at Laurel and Front Streets. The city is threatening to arrest us on Monday, March 1st if we don't move by that day even though they also tell us that they would have given us 30 days notice to leave the other parking lot but only just now learned that the developer Anton DevCo planned to start construction this week.
We are requesting more time to figure out what to do. But if they don't give us more time, we may need to resist. Please join us to learn about how we can form a non-violent resistance.
Food Not Bombs co-founder Keith McHenry has been facilitating this workshop periodically for the past few decades. Everyone is encouraged to participate.
Thank you.
|Date
|Sunday February 28
|Time
|2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
|Location Details
|
Parking lot at Lincoln and Cedar Streets (where the Farmers Market sets up)
700-798 Cedar St, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4682739342...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 25th, 2021 1:10 PM
