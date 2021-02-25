Join us for a community discussion this Friday, February 26th, at 2:15 pm PT on the importance and availability of vaccines and the impact of COVID-19 on the Black community.
WHO:
•U.S. Representative Barbara Lee (CA-13)
•California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris
•Moderated by Dr. Demisha Burns, Policy & Advocacy Manager for Women Organized
to Respond to Life- threatening Diseases (WORLD)
HOW TO JOIN:
You can stream the event here: https://www.facebook.com/RepBarbaraLee
|Virtual Town Hall: Vaccines & the Impact of COVID-19 on the Black Community
|Friday February 26
|2:15 PM - 3:15 PM
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Rep. Barbara Lee
|Location Details
|Virtual town hall via FB livestream
