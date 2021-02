Feb. 28, 2021 @ 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM



African and African Ancestry Health and Heritage Family Day 2021Feb. 28, 2021 @ 11:00 AM - 2:00 PMRegistration here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwodOqupj0pH9BiuMqplDISwwRCGLQCo9dv This event is part of African/African Ancestry Health and Heritage Month (AAAHHM) inSanta Clara County. The overall goal of African/African Ancestry Health and Heritage monthis to provide African/African Ancestry families with appropriate resources to promote healthy habits in the African/African Ancestry community. This year's theme for the month of February is WAZIMA which is Swahili for ‘collective wellness.’A variety of culturally focused events will provide an opportunity for families and childrenfrom 0-17 years to obtain resources which are available to them in Santa Clara County through FIRST 5, the Santa Clara County Departments of Public Health and Behavioral Health, the Santa Clara County Executives Office as well as other organizations and nonprofits.The inception of the AAAHHM in 2016 was a response to the Call to Action initiated by the African/African Ancestry Community, the Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet and various stakeholders. The purpose of the Call to Action was to address long-standing racism that people of African/African Ancestry continue to experience within Santa Clara County.AGENDA:11:00-11:10AMWelcome & days activities-DJ James Lewis11:10-11:25AMLibation/Honoring those lost to Covid-19 with Elder Dela Acolatse.11:25-11:40AMLive performance “Wazima" featuring African drumming, balafon music and songs.11:40-12:30PMPanel Discussion: "Covid-19: It’s more than the virus – A discussion on underlying health conditions”, featuring: Dr. Valerie Yeager and Dr. Cheryl Lynn Cook. Moderated by Rhonda McClinton-Brown.12:30-1:15PMLunch demo & healthy eating with Nutritionist Jocelyn Dubin, Department of Public Health and Kevin Mertens-Rowan-Chef at Little Blue House (Soul Food Stew).1:15-1:20PMRaffle Announcement1:20-2:05PMConcurrent Sessions (choose one when you Zoom register):1.) Children’s Activities with LaToya Fernandez2.) Poetry writing workshop with LaTasha ‘Six-Footer’ Turner3.) Activism Workshop with William Armaline** Virtual Covid-19 Resource Q and A Lounge with Public Health experts from 12:15-2:00PMHOST: Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet Silicon ValleyThe BLKC is made up of a broad cross section of over 50 community based organizations, agencies, churches, businesses, fraternities, sororities, social groups, individuals and community members.ORGANIZATIONS100 Black Men of Silicon ValleyUnity CareSilicon Valley African Film FestivalUjima/Roots Community Health CenterOriki TheatreAfrican American Community Service AgencySJMAG/Tabia African American Theatre EnsembleCannabis Learning EDUEta Rho Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Covid-19BlackMinority Business Consortium...….and many more! Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 25th, 2021 12:01 PM