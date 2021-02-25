African and African Ancestry Health and Heritage Family Day 2021
Feb. 28, 2021 @ 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Registration here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwodOqupj0pH9BiuMqplDISwwRCGLQCo9dv
This event is part of African/African Ancestry Health and Heritage Month (AAAHHM) in
Santa Clara County. The overall goal of African/African Ancestry Health and Heritage month
is to provide African/African Ancestry families with appropriate resources to promote healthy habits in the African/African Ancestry community. This year's theme for the month of February is WAZIMA which is Swahili for ‘collective wellness.’
A variety of culturally focused events will provide an opportunity for families and children
from 0-17 years to obtain resources which are available to them in Santa Clara County through FIRST 5, the Santa Clara County Departments of Public Health and Behavioral Health, the Santa Clara County Executives Office as well as other organizations and nonprofits.
The inception of the AAAHHM in 2016 was a response to the Call to Action initiated by the African/African Ancestry Community, the Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet and various stakeholders. The purpose of the Call to Action was to address long-standing racism that people of African/African Ancestry continue to experience within Santa Clara County.
AGENDA:
11:00-11:10AM
Welcome & days activities-DJ James Lewis
11:10-11:25AM
Libation/Honoring those lost to Covid-19 with Elder Dela Acolatse.
11:25-11:40AM
Live performance “Wazima" featuring African drumming, balafon music and songs.
11:40-12:30PM
Panel Discussion: "Covid-19: It’s more than the virus – A discussion on underlying health conditions”, featuring: Dr. Valerie Yeager and Dr. Cheryl Lynn Cook. Moderated by Rhonda McClinton-Brown.
12:30-1:15PM
Lunch demo & healthy eating with Nutritionist Jocelyn Dubin, Department of Public Health and Kevin Mertens-Rowan-Chef at Little Blue House (Soul Food Stew).
1:15-1:20PM
Raffle Announcement
1:20-2:05PM
Concurrent Sessions (choose one when you Zoom register):
1.) Children’s Activities with LaToya Fernandez
2.) Poetry writing workshop with LaTasha ‘Six-Footer’ Turner
3.) Activism Workshop with William Armaline
** Virtual Covid-19 Resource Q and A Lounge with Public Health experts from 12:15-2:00PM
HOST: Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet Silicon Valley
http://www.blkc.org/about-us.html
The BLKC is made up of a broad cross section of over 50 community based organizations, agencies, churches, businesses, fraternities, sororities, social groups, individuals and community members.
ORGANIZATIONS
100 Black Men of Silicon Valley
Unity Care
Silicon Valley African Film Festival
Ujima/Roots Community Health Center
Oriki Theatre
African American Community Service Agency
SJMAG/Tabia African American Theatre Ensemble
Cannabis Learning EDU
Eta Rho Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Covid-19Black
Minority Business Consortium
...….and many more!
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
|African and African Ancestry Health and Heritage Family Day 2021
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday February 28
|Time
|11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet SV
|blkcscc [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 25th, 2021 12:01 PM
