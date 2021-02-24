top
South Bay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
How is Housing Policy Connected to Climate Crisis? w/ SV@Home & Greenbelt Alliance
Date Friday February 26
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorSilicon Valley at Home & Greenbelt Alliance
Emailinfo [at] siliconvalleyathome.org
Location Details
Online event
Date and Time: Fri, February 26, 2021 @ 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/february-hac-how-is-housing-policy-connected-to-climate-change-tickets-140234082917

Our housing policy decisions are directly tied to our ability to meet our climate goals.
Wildfires, sea level rise, and other effects of climate change are already shaping how we think about the future of housing in California.

At the same time, rising housing costs in jobs-rich regions like the South Bay have pushed working people into longer and longer commutes, forcing them to rely on driving further distances and contributing to one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

What actions can we take to address our regional housing crisis that also help us meet our climate goals? What are examples of cities where they’ve already been taking these steps?
How is housing justice connected to climate justice?

SV@Home is excited to be joined by Mountain View City Councilmember Pat Showalter and Greenbelt Alliance Advocacy Manager Justin Wang for a discussion about these questions and more. Join us as we explore the intersection of housing and climate change as well as how housing advocates and environmental advocates can collaborate to take on the biggest issues of our time.


ABOUT: Silicon Valley at Home (SV@Home)

https://siliconvalleyathome.org

SV@Home is the Voice of Affordable Housing in Silicon Valley. SV@Home advocates for policies, programs, land use, and funding that lead to an increased supply of affordable housing. Additionally, SV@Home educates elected officials and the community about the need for housing, and the link between housing and other quality of life outcomes, including education, health, transportation, and the environment.
