



Date and Time: Thursday, 25 Feb 2021 @ 10:00 AM PT



https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/this-is-not-my-first-pandemic-lgbt-community-response-to-aids-covid-19-tickets-138588601237



Russel T Davies’ latest drama "It’s A Sin" has brought to life the horrors, heartbreak and homophobia of what for many of us remains a vivid memory and lived experience in the HIV/AIDS pandemic of the 1980s and 90s. ‘This Is Not My First Pandemic’ seeks to highlight the impact of both the HIV/AIDS and Coronavirus pandemics, and to draw parallels between how these two periods have affected our community.



Speakers:



Jose C. Mejia, HIV Peer Support Manager, METRO Charity. ‘Insight on the experiences of people living with HIV during the COVID-19 pandemic: activism, triggers and vaccines’



Dr Ken Levine, Faculty Member, Department of Communication at Michigan State University. ‘From AIDS to COVID-19: examining the impact of messaging on the two pandemics’



Hilary Cooke, CEO of Medway Gender & Sexual Identity Centre, Chair of Medway Pride, founding member of Medway Pride Radio. ‘Trans realities 2021: health care, support, discrimination and hate crime’

