Join us for a diverse and exciting group of speakers who will address: LGBT+ Community Response to AIDS and COVID-19.
Date and Time: Thursday, 25 Feb 2021 @ 10:00 AM PT
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/this-is-not-my-first-pandemic-lgbt-community-response-to-aids-covid-19-tickets-138588601237
Russel T Davies’ latest drama "It’s A Sin" has brought to life the horrors, heartbreak and homophobia of what for many of us remains a vivid memory and lived experience in the HIV/AIDS pandemic of the 1980s and 90s. ‘This Is Not My First Pandemic’ seeks to highlight the impact of both the HIV/AIDS and Coronavirus pandemics, and to draw parallels between how these two periods have affected our community.
Speakers:
Jose C. Mejia, HIV Peer Support Manager, METRO Charity. ‘Insight on the experiences of people living with HIV during the COVID-19 pandemic: activism, triggers and vaccines’
Dr Ken Levine, Faculty Member, Department of Communication at Michigan State University. ‘From AIDS to COVID-19: examining the impact of messaging on the two pandemics’
Hilary Cooke, CEO of Medway Gender & Sexual Identity Centre, Chair of Medway Pride, founding member of Medway Pride Radio. ‘Trans realities 2021: health care, support, discrimination and hate crime’
Related Categories: U.S. | LGBTI / Queer
|This Is Not My First Pandemic: LGBT+ Community Response to AIDS & COVID-19
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday February 25
|Time
|10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|University of Kent Staff LGBT+ Network UK
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 24th, 2021 7:10 PM
