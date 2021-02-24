top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 2/25/2021
This Is Not My First Pandemic: LGBT+ Community Response to AIDS & COVID-19
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday February 25
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUniversity of Kent Staff LGBT+ Network UK
Location Details
Online event
Join us for a diverse and exciting group of speakers who will address: LGBT+ Community Response to AIDS and COVID-19.

Date and Time: Thursday, 25 Feb 2021 @ 10:00 AM PT

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/this-is-not-my-first-pandemic-lgbt-community-response-to-aids-covid-19-tickets-138588601237

Russel T Davies’ latest drama "It’s A Sin" has brought to life the horrors, heartbreak and homophobia of what for many of us remains a vivid memory and lived experience in the HIV/AIDS pandemic of the 1980s and 90s. ‘This Is Not My First Pandemic’ seeks to highlight the impact of both the HIV/AIDS and Coronavirus pandemics, and to draw parallels between how these two periods have affected our community.

Speakers:

Jose C. Mejia, HIV Peer Support Manager, METRO Charity. ‘Insight on the experiences of people living with HIV during the COVID-19 pandemic: activism, triggers and vaccines’

Dr Ken Levine, Faculty Member, Department of Communication at Michigan State University. ‘From AIDS to COVID-19: examining the impact of messaging on the two pandemics’

Hilary Cooke, CEO of Medway Gender & Sexual Identity Centre, Chair of Medway Pride, founding member of Medway Pride Radio. ‘Trans realities 2021: health care, support, discrimination and hate crime’
not_my_first.jpg
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 24th, 2021 7:10 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 262.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code