Haiti
Haiti
Stand with the People of Haiti Demonstration
Date Monday March 01
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorHaiti Action Committee
Emailaction.haiti [at] gmail.com
Phone510-483-7481
Location Details
Meet in front of San Francisco Main Library at 100 Larkin Street
Join Haiti Action Committee to demand that the Biden administration stop backing the illegitimate and unpopular regime of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, whose term of office ended 2/7/21 but who refuses to step down. Moise has launched a repressive crackdown on widespread popular protests against his unlawful power grab using police and paramilitary death squads employing live bullets, terror gas and imprisonment against the masses of people in the streets. Stand in solidarity with the resistance of the Haitian people. We must demand that the new Biden Administration end US support for dictatorship and terror in Haiti. Please join us in sending this message loud and clear.
protest_2-14-21_massive.jpg
For more event information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net

