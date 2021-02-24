From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Stand with the People of Haiti Demonstration
|Date
|Monday March 01
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Haiti Action Committee
|action.haiti [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|510-483-7481
|Location Details
|Meet in front of San Francisco Main Library at 100 Larkin Street
For more event information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net
