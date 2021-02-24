top
“You Resist Or Die"! South Africa General Strike Report by Moleko J. Phakedi of SAFTU
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Feb 24th, 2021 6:11 PM
On February 24, 2021
sm_154107847_2856739381259996_8020135627140867864_o.jpg
original image (1390x640)
The South African Federation of Trade Unions SAFTU launched a general strike on February 24, 2021 to protest the attacks by the ANC government and capitalists on the working class through budget cuts, privatization and destruction of public services and housing.

SAFTU Deputy General Secretary Moleko J. Phakedi talks about the conditions of the working class and the need for a united front to defend their lives. He also discusses the continued systemic racism, two tiered economy and repression including the arrest of Western Cape SAFTU union leaders.

He also addresses the role of the WTO, IMF and Chinese investment in South Africa.

SAFTU Press Statement on the 24 February 2021 General Strike
http://saftu.org.za/saftu-press-statement-on-the-24-february-2021-general-strike/

#SAFTUNationalStrike

https://www.facebook.com/WorkerControlledFederation/videos/245348060366807

SAFTU press conference to announce General Strike
https://www.facebook.com/WorkerControlledFederation/videos/771271237160399

South Africa Federation of Trade Unions On Vaccine Access and The US
https://www.facebook.com/WorkerControlledFederation/photos/a.1811166599150618/2840092596258008k

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/5lSRNzHwTzU
§Car Caravans Of Strikers
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Feb 24th, 2021 6:11 PM
sm_154089075_2856785171255417_379370535350000050_o.jpg
original image (1152x864)
SAFTU strikers on the streets
https://youtu.be/5lSRNzHwTzU
§Workers Joining The Strike
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Feb 24th, 2021 6:11 PM
sm_154864419_2856777027922898_4121119822680230230_o.jpg
original image (1184x1184)
SAFTU members joined the rallies throughout the country.
https://youtu.be/5lSRNzHwTzU
§Healthcare Workers Joined the Rallies
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Feb 24th, 2021 6:11 PM
sm_153679198_2856742091259725_7391978293481849589_o.jpg
original image (1384x640)
Many women joined the rallies and the SAFTU took up the case of discrimination against women workers.
https://youtu.be/5lSRNzHwTzU
§Police Arrested West Cape Leaders Of SAFTU
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Feb 24th, 2021 6:11 PM
sm_saftu_gen_strike_arrests_capetown.jpeg
original image (1024x576)
There is growing repression and the West Cape leaders of SAFTU were arrested by the police.
https://youtu.be/5lSRNzHwTzU
§Workers In The Streets
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Feb 24th, 2021 6:11 PM
sm_154157403_2856776811256253_8891024824153409113_o.jpg
original image (1184x1184)
Workers from different unions of SAFTU joined the rallies.
https://youtu.be/5lSRNzHwTzU
