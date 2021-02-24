From the Open-Publishing Calendar
“You Resist Or Die"! South Africa General Strike Report by Moleko J. Phakedi of SAFTU
On February 24, 2021
The South African Federation of Trade Unions SAFTU launched a general strike on February 24, 2021 to protest the attacks by the ANC government and capitalists on the working class through budget cuts, privatization and destruction of public services and housing.
SAFTU Deputy General Secretary Moleko J. Phakedi talks about the conditions of the working class and the need for a united front to defend their lives. He also discusses the continued systemic racism, two tiered economy and repression including the arrest of Western Cape SAFTU union leaders.
He also addresses the role of the WTO, IMF and Chinese investment in South Africa.
Additional media:
SAFTU Press Statement on the 24 February 2021 General Strike
http://saftu.org.za/saftu-press-statement-on-the-24-february-2021-general-strike/
#SAFTUNationalStrike
https://www.facebook.com/WorkerControlledFederation/videos/245348060366807
SAFTU press conference to announce General Strike
https://www.facebook.com/WorkerControlledFederation/videos/771271237160399
South Africa Federation of Trade Unions On Vaccine Access and The US
https://www.facebook.com/WorkerControlledFederation/photos/a.1811166599150618/2840092596258008k
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
