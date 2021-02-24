On February 24, 2021

The South African Federation of Trade Unions SAFTU launched a general strike on February 24, 2021 to protest the attacks by the ANC government and capitalists on the working class through budget cuts, privatization and destruction of public services and housing.SAFTU Deputy General Secretary Moleko J. Phakedi talks about the conditions of the working class and the need for a united front to defend their lives. He also discusses the continued systemic racism, two tiered economy and repression including the arrest of Western Cape SAFTU union leaders.He also addresses the role of the WTO, IMF and Chinese investment in South Africa.Additional media:SAFTU Press Statement on the 24 February 2021 General Strike#SAFTUNationalStrikeSAFTU press conference to announce General StrikeSouth Africa Federation of Trade Unions On Vaccine Access and The USWorkWeekLabor Video Project