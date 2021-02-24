2/23: Vaccine Imperialism: China vs. the Western World：： activistweb [at] gmail.com)

Wednesday Feb 24th, 2021 12:56 PM by Lee Siu Hin - Immigrant Solidarity Network

Vaccine Racism: How wealthy nations stockpile life-saving vaccines while poor countries and poor people within these countries are ignored. How western countries criticize China, despite China’s success in containing the virus and providing vaccines to the world.