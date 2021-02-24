top
Impact of Black History on Our Nation's Democracy Town Hall w/ Faithful Democracy
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday February 25
Time 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorFaithful Democracy and partners
Location Details
Online via livestream
Celebrate the impact of #BlackHistory on the nation’s democracy at @Faith_Democracy’s Town Hall on Thursday 2/25 at 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET), for a discussion on the racial justice benefits of the #ForThePeopleAct and the urgency of passage to safeguard our democracy now!

Watch town hall here: https://www.facebook.com/FaithfulDemocracy/

FB Post: https://www.facebook.com/FaithfulDemocracy/posts/261198898957309

ORGANIZATIONS:

Faithful Democracy
National Jewish Council of Women
Faith in Public Life
Network Lobby For Catholic Social Justice
Franciscan Action Network
For more event information: https://twitter.com/UniteThePoor/status/13...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 24th, 2021 10:50 AM
Lawmakers need to hear from you that the For the People Act is primed for passage and is a priority for their constituents. Contact your Senators and Representative in Congress to urge them to support HR1/S1 now!

The For the People Act (HR1/S1) is a once-in-a-generation package of proven reforms that would:

--Expand and protect voting rights and access to the ballot;
--Put ordinary Americans ahead of Big Money donors;
--End gerrymandering so that electoral districts are fairly drawn;
--Hold elected officials to the highest ethical standards.

Go to: https://faithfuldemocracy.us/take-action/
https://twitter.com/UniteThePoor/status/13...
