Lawmakers need to hear from you that the For the People Act is primed for passage and is a priority for their constituents. Contact your Senators and Representative in Congress to urge them to support HR1/S1 now!The For the People Act (HR1/S1) is a once-in-a-generation package of proven reforms that would:--Expand and protect voting rights and access to the ballot;--Put ordinary Americans ahead of Big Money donors;--End gerrymandering so that electoral districts are fairly drawn;--Hold elected officials to the highest ethical standards.Go to: https://faithfuldemocracy.us/take-action/