Celebrate the impact of #BlackHistory on the nation’s democracy at @Faith_Democracy’s Town Hall on Thursday 2/25 at 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET), for a discussion on the racial justice benefits of the #ForThePeopleAct and the urgency of passage to safeguard our democracy now!
Watch town hall here: https://www.facebook.com/FaithfulDemocracy/
FB Post: https://www.facebook.com/FaithfulDemocracy/posts/261198898957309
ORGANIZATIONS:
Faithful Democracy
National Jewish Council of Women
Faith in Public Life
Network Lobby For Catholic Social Justice
Franciscan Action Network
