



Watch town hall here:



FB Post:



ORGANIZATIONS:



Faithful Democracy

National Jewish Council of Women

Faith in Public Life

Network Lobby For Catholic Social Justice

Franciscan Action Network Celebrate the impact of #BlackHistory on the nation’s democracy at @Faith_Democracy’s Town Hall on Thursday 2/25 at 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET), for a discussion on the racial justice benefits of the #ForThePeopleAct and the urgency of passage to safeguard our democracy now!Watch town hall here: https://www.facebook.com/FaithfulDemocracy/ FB Post: https://www.facebook.com/FaithfulDemocracy/posts/261198898957309 ORGANIZATIONS:Faithful DemocracyNational Jewish Council of WomenFaith in Public LifeNetwork Lobby For Catholic Social JusticeFranciscan Action Network For more event information: https://twitter.com/UniteThePoor/status/13...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 24th, 2021 10:50 AM