I "Zoom Bombed" the sham City Council Last Night

Wednesday Feb 24th, 2021 9:57 AM by Not Actually Donna Meyers

Martin Bernal and Chief Andy Mills should be fired, Racist Mayor Donna Meyers and the other council members that voted for this egregious and unconstitutional "outdoor living ordinance" should resign or be recalled, and the people of Santa Cruz should be given a say in the future of our city. Until then, we will continue to build power outside of City Hall because it seems, as long as our system is broken, the dais can only wield an evil power that makes life better for the privileged few at the expense of the working class.

I was granted access after creating this burner email and requesting access to the document, the url of which was visible in the City Council Meeting's online stream.



As a resident of the West Side who was fortunate enough to have had a roof over my head, I was never negatively impacted by our houseless comrades. However, our rich bourgeois homeowner neighbors constantly scowled at us as if we did not belong. We also witnessed various incidents of harassment by those same awful neighbors toward the folks living out of cars along various streets in our neighborhood.



The decision by Mayor Donna Meyers to cut off public comment to push through this morally reprehensible and overtly unconstitutional ban on sleeping in public places is absolutely Trumpian and emblematic of the crypto-fascist bigotry that pervades the Santa Cruz Elite. While she is particularly anti-democratic, she is only one of the several real-estate-industry-owned shills on the City Council who continue to sell Santa Cruz out.



While I have great respect for democratic processes, what we have in Santa Cruz is far from democratic. Broken campaign finance laws and an insane disparity between working-class income and the cost of living–mostly due to the speculative housing cost increases driven by real estate investors and greedy landlords–have politically disenfranchised the vast majority of Santa Cruz residents who cannot afford to participate in our performative elections–let alone run for or hold local elected office. Pair that with an authoritarian city staff who drive policy and a pathologically dishonest police chief that likens himself to a rogue counter-insurgency war criminal–the tail wags the dog, as they say.



This is just the start of resistance against an illegitimate council of business cronies who would sell the land of their mothers' graves to build luxury condos–they are already being built on stolen native land, after all.



Workers of the world, unite!



In Solidarity,

Not Actually Donna Meyers