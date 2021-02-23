top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Immigrant Rights
View events for the week of 3/ 7/2021
RALLY : Free Malik! Kick Geo Group Out of Cali! Stop For-Profit Prisons!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday March 07
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMalik Washington Defense Committee
Location Details
111 Taylor St, San Francisco
SF Bay View National Black Newspaper Editor Malik Washington is being severely retaliated against for releasing a public memo documenting a preventable Covid outbreak at 111 Taylor, an enormous GEO Group owned halfway house in San Francisco's Tenderloin District. The $2B+ for-profit prison company stole his phone and put a gag order on him in what is the most egregious attack on journalism and Malik's constitutional right to freedom of speech. They are now threatening to send him back to jail, and Malik has sued. For more information, see below :

https://48hills.org/.../covid-outbreak-and-media.../
https://48hills.org/.../editor-sues-over-gag-rule-at.../
https://48hills.org/.../bay-view-editor-wont-face.../

For an excellent documentary exposé on the atrocious, dehumanizing conditions at 111 Taylor St, please view the 11- minute documentary put forth by SF Public Defender's The Adachi Project : https://wearedefender.com/111-taylor

Geo Group is fighting Malik, but they are also currently litigating against AB 32, which would ban private detention facilities in California, arguing that they would lose $15M per year in revenue, with a large portion coming from caging our siblings in abusive ICE Detention Facilities across the state. Well we say NO to PUTTING PROFITS OVER PEOPLE EVERY SINGLE TIME! For-profit prison companies have no place in California or anywhere!

Join us for a masked up, socially distanced rally at 111 Taylor Street, SF from 12-2pm on Sunday, March 7th to demand Malik Washington's freedom, to stop the attack on black journalism, and to shout to the rooftops : GEO Group - get out of California!

This rally is being organized by the Malik Washington Defense Committee. To donate to his legal fees and to support Black, radical journalism, please donate here : https://fundrazr.com/free-malik..
sm_malik_banner.jpg
original image (820x312)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3787568457...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 23rd, 2021 11:01 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 257.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code