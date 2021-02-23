



SF Bay View National Black Newspaper Editor Malik Washington is being severely retaliated against for releasing a public memo documenting a preventable Covid outbreak at 111 Taylor, an enormous GEO Group owned halfway house in San Francisco's Tenderloin District. The $2B+ for-profit prison company stole his phone and put a gag order on him in what is the most egregious attack on journalism and Malik's constitutional right to freedom of speech. They are now threatening to send him back to jail, and Malik has sued.

For an excellent documentary exposé on the atrocious, dehumanizing conditions at 111 Taylor St, please view the 11- minute documentary put forth by SF Public Defender's The Adachi Project : https://wearedefender.com/111-taylor

Geo Group is fighting Malik, but they are also currently litigating against AB 32, which would ban private detention facilities in California, arguing that they would lose $15M per year in revenue, with a large portion coming from caging our siblings in abusive ICE Detention Facilities across the state. Well we say NO to PUTTING PROFITS OVER PEOPLE EVERY SINGLE TIME! For-profit prison companies have no place in California or anywhere!

Join us for a masked up, socially distanced rally at 111 Taylor Street, SF from 12-2pm on Sunday, March 7th to demand Malik Washington's freedom, to stop the attack on black journalism, and to shout to the rooftops : GEO Group - get out of California!

This rally is being organized by the Malik Washington Defense Committee. To donate to his legal fees and to support Black, radical journalism, please donate here : https://fundrazr.com/free-malik

