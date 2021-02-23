A Presentation by Dr. Sharat G. Lin
The U.S. government casts itself as champion of democracy around the world while denouncing adversarial countries as "dictatorial regimes." Dr. Sharat G. Lin presents his eye-witness observations and comparative analysis of elections in Mexico, El Salvador, Cuba, Venezuela, and the U.S. states of Georgia and California.
Dr. Lin is a research fellow at Human Agenda and is affiliated with the San José Peace and Justice Center and the Initiative for Equality. He writes and lectures on global political
economy, labor migration, the Middle East, and public health.
He travels extensively and reports first-hand on current issues.
tinyurl.com/IFE-Board-of-Directors
Free Virtual Event
Co-sponsors: Monterey Peace and Justice Center
and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County
|Thursday February 25
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Speaker
|Monterey Peace and Justice Center
|montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
|831-899-7322
Register to get the Zoom link:
tinyurl.com/Sharat-G-Lin-2-25-21
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4326664577...
