Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 2/25/2021
Elections, Elections: Who is the Fairest One of All?
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday February 25
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorMonterey Peace and Justice Center
Emailmontereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
Phone831-899-7322
Location Details
Register to get the Zoom link:
tinyurl.com/Sharat-G-Lin-2-25-21
A Presentation by Dr. Sharat G. Lin

The U.S. government casts itself as champion of democracy around the world while denouncing adversarial countries as "dictatorial regimes." Dr. Sharat G. Lin presents his eye-witness observations and comparative analysis of elections in Mexico, El Salvador, Cuba, Venezuela, and the U.S. states of Georgia and California.

Dr. Lin is a research fellow at Human Agenda and is affiliated with the San José Peace and Justice Center and the Initiative for Equality. He writes and lectures on global political
economy, labor migration, the Middle East, and public health.
He travels extensively and reports first-hand on current issues.
tinyurl.com/IFE-Board-of-Directors

Free Virtual Event

Co-sponsors: Monterey Peace and Justice Center
and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County
flyer_-_sharat_g_lin_-_elections_elections_-_mpjc_-_20210225.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (236.8KB)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4326664577...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 23rd, 2021 9:06 PM
