The U.S. government casts itself as champion of democracy around the world while denouncing adversarial countries as "dictatorial regimes." Dr. Sharat G. Lin presents his eye-witness observations and comparative analysis of elections in Mexico, El Salvador, Cuba, Venezuela, and the U.S. states of Georgia and California.



Dr. Lin is a research fellow at Human Agenda and is affiliated with the San José Peace and Justice Center and the Initiative for Equality. He writes and lectures on global political

economy, labor migration, the Middle East, and public health.

He travels extensively and reports first-hand on current issues.

