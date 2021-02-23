Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Founder of City Lights Bookstore, 1919 - 2021 by Shalom Aleichem, Lawrence Ferlinghetti

Tuesday Feb 23rd, 2021 7:07 PM

Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Founder of City Lights Bookstore at 261 Columbus near Broadway, San Francisco, passed away at age 101 Monday night, February 22, 2001. City Lights Bookstore was our beacon of peace, culture and hope in North Beach from 1953 to the present.