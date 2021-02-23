Other





Wednesday, February 24, 2021 @ 4:30 PM - 6 PM PT



Immigrants, DACA, students, educators, allies all welcome!



We may have a new administration, but our fight for our communities is not over. Now,

we’re taking action to win permanent protections for our communities in California in 2021.

New year, new opportunities to be in community with our team and join our fight!



So sign up for our community call on Wednesday, Feb 24th. You will:



--Find out what’s at stake for our communities under the Biden-Harris admin. We’ll tell you all about Biden’s new immigration bill and more.



--Learn how we can organize to push Biden and local government in California to deliver permanent protections for our immigrant communities. We’ve launched our "Undeniable Campaign", come learn about our demands!



Undeniable Campaign:



