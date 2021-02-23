top
Community Call on Biden’s New Immigration Bill w/ United We Dream CA
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday February 24
Time 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorUnited We Dream California
Email info [at] unitedwedream.org
Location Details
Online via Zoom
We’re hosting our first UWD California Community Gathering of the year and want you there!

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 @ 4:30 PM - 6 PM PT

Sign up here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/uwd-california-monthly-community-gatherings-2

Immigrants, DACA, students, educators, allies all welcome!

We may have a new administration, but our fight for our communities is not over. Now,
we’re taking action to win permanent protections for our communities in California in 2021.
New year, new opportunities to be in community with our team and join our fight!

So sign up for our community call on Wednesday, Feb 24th. You will:

--Find out what’s at stake for our communities under the Biden-Harris admin. We’ll tell you all about Biden’s new immigration bill and more.

--Learn how we can organize to push Biden and local government in California to deliver permanent protections for our immigrant communities. We’ve launched our "Undeniable Campaign", come learn about our demands!

Undeniable Campaign: https://unitedwedream.org/2021/01/our-demands-our-power-and-our-existence-are-undeniable/

We know what our communities need: permanent protections, the defunding of ICE and other agencies that hurt us, COVID relief, and more. That starts with doing the work in our golden state of California.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 23rd, 2021 12:38 PM
