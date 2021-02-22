



If you choose to attend, you are encouraged to view the YouTube presentations in advance of the related Saturday morning gathering. There will be no screening of these YouTubes at the Saturday morning programs; rather, the Saturday mornings will be devoted to discussion of the previously viewed videos.



The seventh program will frankly address the land question.



Here are the links to the YouTubes we will reflect upon this Saturday:



40 Acres and a Mule

A historic reenactment:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8U2ljVTD9A8



an indigenous people’s iteration of 40 acres and a mule:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fY5AyxNx_TI



one possibility for treating land’s value as a common fund:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dIHR3VRk3s



the seductive appeal of disregarding equal access to land:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3Nd3uRcX5c&t=49s





Educators and those interested in giving flesh to Black History Month are cordially invited to join the last session in a seven-part series featuring African-American intellectuals in their own words. The roundtable discussions focused on points raised by recognized African-American intellectuals as they themselves presented those points through the medium of YouTube. The common thread we highlighted was the need for equality of land access, in some fashion, in order to dislodge power of possession of the essential stratum of life: location.If you choose to attend, you are encouraged to view the YouTube presentations in advance of the related Saturday morning gathering. There will be no screening of these YouTubes at the Saturday morning programs; rather, the Saturday mornings will be devoted to discussion of the previously viewed videos.The seventh program will frankly address the land question.Here are the links to the YouTubes we will reflect upon this Saturday:40 Acres and a MuleA historic reenactment:an indigenous people’s iteration of 40 acres and a mule:one possibility for treating land’s value as a common fund:the seductive appeal of disregarding equal access to land: For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 22nd, 2021 10:48 PM