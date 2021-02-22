



It's no secret that women of color are historically underrepresented in the world of contemporary art, but what about disabled women of color?



Ana Maria Vidalon: Hidden Figures at Creativity Explored is a solo exhibition that highlights the intersectionality between race, sex, and ability in a time when many institutions are reckoning with inequity in the arts.



The debut solo exhibition by artist Ana Maria Vidalon (b. 1957, Peru) invites viewers to explore the enigmatic characters that appear in the artist's complex multimedia compositions spanning her over 30-year career. As a disabled artist who uses alternative means to communicate, we may never fully understand why Vidalon creates space for faces and forms within her abstract, congested drawings, but the resulting works tell stories that can be interpreted differently by each viewer. Ana Maria Vidalon lives at home with her family in San Francisco and often travels to Peru where her family is from.



Ana Maria Vidalon: Hidden Figures is on view online, with artwork available for purchase and installation images until March 26 on Artsy (



Get WOC Panel Discussion: Celebrating, Collecting and Curating Art by Women of Color

In honor of International Women's Day, we will also welcome Bay Area painter Chelsea Wong, art consultant Donna Enad Napper (Art Consulting Services), and curator Maria Jenson (Executive Director, SOMArts) to think critically together about the ways art by women of color is represented in our modern institutions, particularly in the Bay Area.



Join the panel discussion via Eventbrite (



