



Tuesday, February 23, 2021 @ 3 - 5 PM PT (6 - 8 PM ET)



Register here:



Black America is in the grips of compounding crises; we’ve lost more people to COVID19 than anyone, dying at 1.5 times the rate of white people. We’ve been laid off more and hired less. Our businesses have shuttered disproportionately and where we once congregated to refill our cups, we now must find new ways to renew ourselves so that we may stay safe



While President Biden talks to Congress in his State of the Union Address this month, Black organizers will talk to our communities about what matters most: jobs, health care, climate, education, safety, and self-determination.



During #StateofBlackAmerica, we will hear from everyday people about what we need to recover from the maze of economic and social collapse that we suffered at the hands of a dangerous, anti-Black administration.

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 22nd, 2021 2:34 PM