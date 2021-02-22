top
The State of Black America: Jobs, Health Care, Climate, Education, Safety & More w/ M4BL
Date Tuesday February 23
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorMovement For Black Lives
Location Details
Online via livestream
Join us for #StateofBlackAmerica this Tuesday at 3 PM PT (6 pm ET).

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 @ 3 - 5 PM PT (6 - 8 PM ET)

Register here: https://m4bl.org/state-of-black-america/#rsvp

Black America is in the grips of compounding crises; we’ve lost more people to COVID19 than anyone, dying at 1.5 times the rate of white people. We’ve been laid off more and hired less. Our businesses have shuttered disproportionately and where we once congregated to refill our cups, we now must find new ways to renew ourselves so that we may stay safe

While President Biden talks to Congress in his State of the Union Address this month, Black organizers will talk to our communities about what matters most: jobs, health care, climate, education, safety, and self-determination.

During #StateofBlackAmerica, we will hear from everyday people about what we need to recover from the maze of economic and social collapse that we suffered at the hands of a dangerous, anti-Black administration.
For more event information: https://m4bl.org/state-of-black-america/

