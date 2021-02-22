Join us for #StateofBlackAmerica this Tuesday at 3 PM PT (6 pm ET).
Tuesday, February 23, 2021 @ 3 - 5 PM PT (6 - 8 PM ET)
Register here: https://m4bl.org/state-of-black-america/#rsvp
Black America is in the grips of compounding crises; we’ve lost more people to COVID19 than anyone, dying at 1.5 times the rate of white people. We’ve been laid off more and hired less. Our businesses have shuttered disproportionately and where we once congregated to refill our cups, we now must find new ways to renew ourselves so that we may stay safe
While President Biden talks to Congress in his State of the Union Address this month, Black organizers will talk to our communities about what matters most: jobs, health care, climate, education, safety, and self-determination.
During #StateofBlackAmerica, we will hear from everyday people about what we need to recover from the maze of economic and social collapse that we suffered at the hands of a dangerous, anti-Black administration.
|The State of Black America: Jobs, Health Care, Climate, Education, Safety & More w/ M4BL
|Date
|Tuesday February 23
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Movement For Black Lives
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
For more event information: https://m4bl.org/state-of-black-america/
