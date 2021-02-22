Welcome to the 2021 Agroecological City event! Come join urban farmers, food and farming justice advocates, policy makers, educators, community organizers, and engaged citizens to share strategies for strengthening our urban food and farming systems.



Through panel discussions and break-out sessions over two weeks, you will engage in active conversation and learning about critical aspects of food and farming in the East Bay and beyond.

