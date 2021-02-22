From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Join the tweet storm now opposing Neera Tanden
Roots Action and Norman Solomon are asking everyone with a tweeter account to tweet their Senators opposing Neera Tandens OMB nomination.
She wants to destroy Social Security and is a corporate shill. Tweet now!
