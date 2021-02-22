From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Related Categories:

Join the tweet storm now opposing Neera Tanden by Repost

Monday Feb 22nd, 2021 12:09 PM

Roots Action and Norman Solomon are asking everyone with a tweeter account to tweet their Senators opposing Neera Tandens OMB nomination.

She wants to destroy Social Security and is a corporate shill. Tweet now!