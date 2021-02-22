10:00 AM - 11:00 AM





Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10 AM PT



Livestream:



Organizers:

-Justice Is Global (

-People's Action (





Currently millions of people in the global south will not get access to the vaccine until 2024. This is not only an egregious human rights and racial justice issue, it’s a threat to the safety of global north residents and the entire global economy. We have an opportunity to win global vaccine access through our campaign to free COVID-19 vaccine from patent restrictions in the next month.



On Saturday, February 27th, we’re hosting a public meeting livestream for global vaccine access for all to demand that President Biden stop opposing the proposal to temporarily waive World Trade Organization (WTO) rules that protect pharmaceutical corporation profits over human health.



We can not only end the pandemic everywhere and save lives, but end the suffering of economic shutdown and recession.



