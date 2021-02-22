top
End the Pandemic Everywhere: Global Equal Access to COVID Vaccines For All
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 27
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorJustice Is Global & People's Action
Location Details
Online via livestream
End the Pandemic Everywhere: Global Equal Access to COVID Vaccines For All

Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10 AM PT

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/justiceisglobal

Organizers:
-Justice Is Global (https://justiceisglobal.org/)
-People's Action (https://peoplesaction.org/)


Currently millions of people in the global south will not get access to the vaccine until 2024. This is not only an egregious human rights and racial justice issue, it’s a threat to the safety of global north residents and the entire global economy. We have an opportunity to win global vaccine access through our campaign to free COVID-19 vaccine from patent restrictions in the next month.

On Saturday, February 27th, we’re hosting a public meeting livestream for global vaccine access for all to demand that President Biden stop opposing the proposal to temporarily waive World Trade Organization (WTO) rules that protect pharmaceutical corporation profits over human health.

We can not only end the pandemic everywhere and save lives, but end the suffering of economic shutdown and recession.

Join us!
