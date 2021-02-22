End the Pandemic Everywhere: Global Equal Access to COVID Vaccines For All
Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10 AM PT
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/justiceisglobal
Organizers:
-Justice Is Global (https://justiceisglobal.org/)
-People's Action (https://peoplesaction.org/)
Currently millions of people in the global south will not get access to the vaccine until 2024. This is not only an egregious human rights and racial justice issue, it’s a threat to the safety of global north residents and the entire global economy. We have an opportunity to win global vaccine access through our campaign to free COVID-19 vaccine from patent restrictions in the next month.
On Saturday, February 27th, we’re hosting a public meeting livestream for global vaccine access for all to demand that President Biden stop opposing the proposal to temporarily waive World Trade Organization (WTO) rules that protect pharmaceutical corporation profits over human health.
We can not only end the pandemic everywhere and save lives, but end the suffering of economic shutdown and recession.
Join us!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday February 27
|Time
|10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Justice Is Global & People's Action
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 22nd, 2021 11:56 AM
