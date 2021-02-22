top
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
Let's Get It Done! The Economic COVID Relief Our Communities Need Now
Date Thursday February 25
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorPeople's Action
Location Details
Online via livestream
Let's Get It Done! The Economic COVID Relief Our Communities Need Now

Organizer: People's Action (https://peoplesaction.org/)

Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM PT

Register here: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/e60tigqv/register

PA Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pplsaction

The time is now. Across the country, families are hurting. People continue to be out of work, eviction protections are going away, local & state budgets are strapped, and the number of COVID cases is rising around the country.

Our response to this crisis must fight inequality and give people and communities much-needed relief. We need to:

--Get cash into people's pockets
--Raise the minimum wage
--Extend unemployment insurance
--Guarantee healthcare coverage
--Prevent overdoses from climbing
--Get the vaccine out to people
--Support renters and stop evictions
--Cancel student debt
--Make local & state governments whole
--Fund jobs for a just recovery

Join People's Action, Sen. Bernie Sanders and more exciting guests on Thursday,
February 25th @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET) for a town hall to discuss the current negotiated relief package now moving through Congress, and what we can do to help get the relief our communities need.

It’s up to us to make sure Congress knows they need to pass this $1.9 trillion plan and prioritize people over corporations.

People need relief NOW!
lets_get_done.png
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4526260528...

