



Organizer: People's Action (



Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM PT



Register here:



PA Facebook page:



The time is now. Across the country, families are hurting. People continue to be out of work, eviction protections are going away, local & state budgets are strapped, and the number of COVID cases is rising around the country.



Our response to this crisis must fight inequality and give people and communities much-needed relief. We need to:



--Get cash into people's pockets

--Raise the minimum wage

--Extend unemployment insurance

--Guarantee healthcare coverage

--Prevent overdoses from climbing

--Get the vaccine out to people

--Support renters and stop evictions

--Cancel student debt

--Make local & state governments whole

--Fund jobs for a just recovery



Join People's Action, Sen. Bernie Sanders and more exciting guests on Thursday,

February 25th @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET) for a town hall to discuss the current negotiated relief package now moving through Congress, and what we can do to help get the relief our communities need.



It’s up to us to make sure Congress knows they need to pass this $1.9 trillion plan and prioritize people over corporations.



People need relief NOW! Let's Get It Done! The Economic COVID Relief Our Communities Need NowOrganizer: People's Action ( https://peoplesaction.org/ Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM PTRegister here: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/e60tigqv/register PA Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pplsaction The time is now. Across the country, families are hurting. People continue to be out of work, eviction protections are going away, local & state budgets are strapped, and the number of COVID cases is rising around the country.Our response to this crisis must fight inequality and give people and communities much-needed relief. We need to:--Get cash into people's pockets--Raise the minimum wage--Extend unemployment insurance--Guarantee healthcare coverage--Prevent overdoses from climbing--Get the vaccine out to people--Support renters and stop evictions--Cancel student debt--Make local & state governments whole--Fund jobs for a just recoveryJoin People's Action, Sen. Bernie Sanders and more exciting guests on Thursday,February 25th @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET) for a town hall to discuss the current negotiated relief package now moving through Congress, and what we can do to help get the relief our communities need.It’s up to us to make sure Congress knows they need to pass this $1.9 trillion plan and prioritize people over corporations.People need relief NOW! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4526260528...

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 22nd, 2021 11:45 AM