Credit Reporting During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Organization: ConsumerReports.org (non-profit)
February 25 at 10am PT (1pm ET)
Register here: https://action.consumerreports.org/webinar_20210225_creditcheck
Consumer Reports and partners from Americans for Financial Reform and the
National Association of Consumer Advocates will discuss how credit reports are making an already precarious financial situation even more so, and ways you can protect your financial health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We also will have a special action where you can be a part of a Consumer Reports’
people-powered research project to hold the giant credit reporting companies accountable for the mistakes they make in our financial records.
Upon RSVPing you will receive a confirmation that includes the zoom login details. Save this confirmation to join the event using the url provided at the day/time. If you do not receive this email, please check your spam folders or contact our team at community [at] cr.consumer.org
ABOUT: ConsumerReports.org (non-profit consumer rights advocacy)
https://www.consumerreports.org/cro/about-us/what-we-do/index.htm
Consumer Reports is an independent, non-profit member organization that works side by side with consumers for truth, transparency, and fairness in the marketplace.
Consumer Reports works to create a fair and just marketplace for all. As a mission-driven, independent, nonprofit member organization, CR empowers and informs consumers, incentivizes corporations to act responsibly, and helps policymakers prioritize the rights and interests of consumers.
