The Intersection of Credit Reporting and Race
Organization: ConsumerReports.org (non-profit)
February 26 at 10am PT (1pm ET)
Register here: https://action.consumerreports.org/webinar_20210226_creditcheck
For already marginalized communities errors on a credit report could have an extremely negative impact on the financial health of a household. Consumer Reports and partner experts will discuss how the major credit reporting companies — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion crediting reporting systems negatively impact communities of color.
We also will have a special action where you can be apart of a Consumer Reports’ people-powered research project where you can ensure credit and lending decisions are made fairly, without discrimination, and without errors that work against the borrower.
Upon RSVPing you will receive a confirmation that includes the zoom login details. Save this confirmation to join the event using the url provided at the day/time. If you do not receive this email, please check your spam folders or contact our team at community [at] cr.consumer.org
Consumer Reports is an independent, non-profit member organization that works side by side with consumers for truth, transparency, and fairness in the marketplace.
Consumer Reports works to create a fair and just marketplace for all. As a mission-driven, independent, nonprofit member organization, CR empowers and informs consumers, incentivizes corporations to act responsibly, and helps policymakers prioritize the rights and interests of consumers in order to shape a truly consumer-driven marketplace.
The Intersection of Credit Reporting and Race
Friday February 26
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Teach-In
Consumer Reports
Online / webinar
