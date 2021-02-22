top
LUNAR: The Jewish-Asian Film Project
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday March 04
Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorContemporary Jewish Museum of San Francisco
Location Details
This online program is free
LUNAR: The Jewish-Asian Film Project

Thursday, March 4, 2021 | 5:30pm

Register for Zoom here: https://www.thecjm.org/programs/850

SPEAKERS:
--Jenni Rudolph is a Los Angeles–based songwriter, and musician, and is the Creative Director of LUNAR: The Jewish-Asian Film Project
--Gen Xia Ye Slosberg is a Jewish non-profit professional currently working at Jewish Youth for Community Action (JYCA)

ACCESSIBILITY: The CJM strives to provide a welcoming and accessible environment to all who attend our digital programming and online content. To request live captioning or American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for Zoom programs, please email
access [at] thecjm.org at least two weeks in advance of the program.


PROGRAM

Join The CJM and LUNAR for the premiere of two episodes of the LUNAR project—a series of short films that explore the intersection of Jewish and Asian heritage.

Through exploration of topics ranging from cultural inheritance to the model minority myth, LUNAR sheds light on the diversity of the Jewish and Asian American experiences. After the screening, stick around for a conversation with cast members and LUNAR organizers.

Episode 3: "Cultural Values or Cultural Trauma? Unpacking What We've Inherited"

From family heirlooms to generational trauma, the objects, stories, and histories we inherit from our ancestors impact our own lived experiences.In this episode, Jewish Asian Americans discuss the cultural values passed down in our families—including positive values that continue to be meaningful, and harmful values that we wish to unlearn.

Episode 4: "Racism in the Jewish Community: Asian American Jews Get Real"

As two communities who are both stereotyped as "model minorities,” American Jews and Asian Americans are seemingly well-positioned for mutual understanding and solidarity. However, as is common for Jews of Color, many Asian American Jews experience feeling excluded, tokenized, or fetishized in Jewish communities. In this episode, Jewish Asian Americans share our experiences with racism, anti-Semitism, and the model minority myth, in hopes of broadening the dialogue about inclusion in the Jewish community and beyond.

MORE EPISODES: watch recordings of previous episodes here: https://globaljews.org/videos/lunar/


ABOUT: LUNAR

https://globaljews.org/videos/lunar/

A project supported by Be’chol Lashon, LUNAR aims to highlight the racial and cultural diversity of the Jewish community by celebrating and making visible the experiences of young adults (18-30) who exist at the intersection of Jewish and Asian American in a short-form video series. The LUNAR team will be producing eight videos: five 5-10 minute themed collective activities and discussion, and three 30-minute long in-depth interviews.
______________________________________________________________
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 22nd, 2021 9:50 AM
