Let's show our support to the Asian community and raise awareness of this issue. The message is to raise awareness through our march, then have speakers at the end and discuss how we as a community can step up to alleviate the situation with compassion, education, and unity.



We will meet up on 5th ave between the back of the bleachers and the parking entrance. The rally will start at central park and we will march to San Mateo downtown.



Please bring a sign for the rally. Masks are required and we will be socially distanced for COVID-19 safety. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/standforasian...

