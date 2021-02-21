Let's show our support to the Asian community and raise awareness of this issue. The message is to raise awareness through our march, then have speakers at the end and discuss how we as a community can step up to alleviate the situation with compassion, education, and unity.
We will meet up on 5th ave between the back of the bleachers and the parking entrance. The rally will start at central park and we will march to San Mateo downtown.
Please bring a sign for the rally. Masks are required and we will be socially distanced for COVID-19 safety.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Racial JusticeView events for the week of 2/27/2021
|#StandforAsians Rally
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday February 27
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Ashlyn So
|ashlyn.sew00 [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|
San Mateo Central Park (Back of Bleachers)
50 E 5th Ave
San Mateo, CA 94401
|
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/standforasian...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 21st, 2021 7:10 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network