top
Racial Justice
Racial Justice
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/27/2021
#StandforAsians Rally
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 27
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorAshlyn So
Emailashlyn.sew00 [at] gmail.com
Location Details
San Mateo Central Park (Back of Bleachers)
50 E 5th Ave
San Mateo, CA 94401
Let's show our support to the Asian community and raise awareness of this issue. The message is to raise awareness through our march, then have speakers at the end and discuss how we as a community can step up to alleviate the situation with compassion, education, and unity.

We will meet up on 5th ave between the back of the bleachers and the parking entrance. The rally will start at central park and we will march to San Mateo downtown.

Please bring a sign for the rally. Masks are required and we will be socially distanced for COVID-19 safety.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/standforasian...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 21st, 2021 7:10 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 237.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code