Join a discussion with



Urszula Wislanka, activist with News & Letters, California Coalition for

Women Prisoners and Pelican Bay Hunger Strike Support Coalition, on The Living History of International Women's Day



Kara Murray-Badal, election activist and member of Democratic Socialists of America, on Getting out the Vote in the Georgia Senate Race



Karina Stenquist, host of podcast “Mondays Off” and DSA member, on

Women in the Hospitality Industry



Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 21st, 2021 2:59 PM