Join a discussion with
Urszula Wislanka, activist with News & Letters, California Coalition for
Women Prisoners and Pelican Bay Hunger Strike Support Coalition, on The Living History of International Women's Day
Kara Murray-Badal, election activist and member of Democratic Socialists of America, on Getting out the Vote in the Georgia Senate Race
Karina Stenquist, host of podcast “Mondays Off” and DSA member, on
Women in the Hospitality Industry
|Celebrating International Women's Day
|Date
|Saturday March 06
|Time
|2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Marsha Feinland
|acpfp [at] mail.com
|Phone
|5104659414
|Location Details
|This is a virtual event
|
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 21st, 2021 2:59 PM
