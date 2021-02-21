NAACP Town Hall: COVID-19 Vaccines and African American Communities
Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
Call-In: 866-757-0756
FB Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/naacp
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/NAACP
RSVP for reminder here: https://naacp.org/unmasked-virtual-town-hall-covid-vaccines-part-2/
Join the NAACP for its virtual town hall series focused on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting African Americans, the next installment happening this Thursday, February 25th.
We will provide an update on the spread of COVID-19 and the latest research on vaccines, therapies, and options. We will discuss considerations for cities and states as they continue with vaccine distribution and availability.
Moderated by ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent, Deborah Roberts, we will speak with champions at the forefront of stabilizing the crisis and ensuring a healthy recovery including:
--Dr. Cameron Webb, Biden Advisory Board on Coronavirus
--Dr. Reed Tuckson, Founder, Black Crusade Against COVID
--Dr. Chris Pernell, Physician and Administrator at University Hospital in Newark, NJ
--Derrick Johnson, President & CEO, NAACP
Dr. Chris Pernell and her personal loss of family members to the COVID-19 pandemic
Article: "Black Physician Signs Up For Moderna Vaccine Trial After Losing
Loved Ones To COVID-19"
https://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2020/12/10/black-physician-moderna-vaccine
