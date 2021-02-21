



Speaker: Dr. Susan Neiman, Director, Einstein Forum, Potsdam, Germany



Host: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum



February 23, 2021, 4:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. PST



RSVP:



Dr. Susan Neiman, director of the Einstein Forum, addresses how the German government and its citizens reckoned with its Nazi past and the Holocaust.



She chronicles the struggles Germany experienced as its population grappled with their own belief in German victimhood at the close of World War II, along with the realization that the Nazis had systematically victimized, persecuted, and murdered Jews, Sinti-Roma, Germans with disabilities, and Eastern Europeans.



Examining the process of reconciliation and compensation over five decades, Dr. Neiman will discuss how cultural shifts, memorialization efforts, and educational changes brought the Holocaust to the forefront of national conversations in Germany.



Moderator: Dr. Ray Sun, Associate Professor of History, Washington State University, Pullman, Washington



This program is free and open to the public, but reservations are required.



For more information, please contact

____________________________________________________________



BELOW: Over 4,000 shoes of Nazi victims, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

