Working through the Past: German Efforts to Face Their Nazi History
Speaker: Dr. Susan Neiman, Director, Einstein Forum, Potsdam, Germany
Host: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
February 23, 2021, 4:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. PST
RSVP: https://www.ushmm.org/online-calendar/event/vemeyerhoffdig0221
Dr. Susan Neiman, director of the Einstein Forum, addresses how the German government and its citizens reckoned with its Nazi past and the Holocaust.
She chronicles the struggles Germany experienced as its population grappled with their own belief in German victimhood at the close of World War II, along with the realization that the Nazis had systematically victimized, persecuted, and murdered Jews, Sinti-Roma, Germans with disabilities, and Eastern Europeans.
Examining the process of reconciliation and compensation over five decades, Dr. Neiman will discuss how cultural shifts, memorialization efforts, and educational changes brought the Holocaust to the forefront of national conversations in Germany.
Moderator: Dr. Ray Sun, Associate Professor of History, Washington State University, Pullman, Washington
This program is free and open to the public, but reservations are required.
For more information, please contact calendar [at] ushmm.org.
____________________________________________________________
BELOW: Over 4,000 shoes of Nazi victims, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
