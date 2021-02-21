Holocaust Survivor Talk: Dana Schwartz
Host: Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles
Feb 25, 2021 @ 11:00 AM
RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DBtYhzqMRQCYJ6ndH4UCQA
Dana Schwartz was four years old when Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union divided and occupied her native Poland. She was born in Lwow, which initially fell under Soviet occupation.
In July 1941, Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union and occupied Lwow, and in November, established a ghetto in the former Jewish district of the city. The entire Jewish population, including Dana's family, was forced into the Lwow Ghetto.
Dana’s father was able to organize false papers identifying Dana and her mother as Polish
non-Jews. The two were able to escape from the ghetto with their new fake identity. They survived the remainder of the Holocaust with false identities in various hiding places outside
of Lwow.
Join us as Dana shares her deeply moving story.
Related Categories: California | Racial Justice
|Holocaust Survivor Talk Hosted by Holocaust Museum LA
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday February 25
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://www.holocaustmuseumla.org/event-de...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 21st, 2021 10:40 AM
