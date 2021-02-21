top
Holocaust Survivor Talk Hosted by Holocaust Museum LA
Date Thursday February 25
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorHolocaust Museum of Los Angeles
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Holocaust Survivor Talk: Dana Schwartz

Host: Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles

Feb 25, 2021 @ 11:00 AM

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DBtYhzqMRQCYJ6ndH4UCQA

Dana Schwartz was four years old when Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union divided and occupied her native Poland. She was born in Lwow, which initially fell under Soviet occupation.

In July 1941, Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union and occupied Lwow, and in November, established a ghetto in the former Jewish district of the city. The entire Jewish population, including Dana's family, was forced into the Lwow Ghetto.

Dana’s father was able to organize false papers identifying Dana and her mother as Polish
non-Jews. The two were able to escape from the ghetto with their new fake identity. They survived the remainder of the Holocaust with false identities in various hiding places outside
of Lwow.

Join us as Dana shares her deeply moving story.
For more event information: https://www.holocaustmuseumla.org/event-de...

