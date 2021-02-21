8:00 AM - 9:00 AM





Date and Time: Thu, April 8, 2021 @ 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM PDT



RSVP:



Throughout its 40 year history, the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh has held the commemoration every year thereafter, making it the cornerstone our yearly programming.



In keeping with our 2020-2021 program theme of “40 Years of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh”, this year’s commemoration will include photographs and mementos of the many commemorations the Center has held over the past 40 years.





ABOUT: Yom HaShoah



Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, is the day set aside to remember the approximately six-million Jewish victims of the Holocaust. In Israel, it is a national

memorial day.



Yom HaShoah was inaugurated in 1959, anchored in a law signed by then Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion and Israeli President Yitzhak Ben-Zvi. It is held on the 27th of the Jewish month of Nisan. Because the 27th of Nisan changes each year on the secular calendar, the date of the commemoration varies year to year. Join the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh for our 2021 Yom HaShoah Commemoration Program.Date and Time: Thu, April 8, 2021 @ 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM PDTRSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-yom-hashoah-program-tickets-133378148633 Throughout its 40 year history, the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh has held the commemoration every year thereafter, making it the cornerstone our yearly programming.In keeping with our 2020-2021 program theme of “40 Years of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh”, this year’s commemoration will include photographs and mementos of the many commemorations the Center has held over the past 40 years.ABOUT: Yom HaShoahYom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, is the day set aside to remember the approximately six-million Jewish victims of the Holocaust. In Israel, it is a nationalmemorial day.Yom HaShoah was inaugurated in 1959, anchored in a law signed by then Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion and Israeli President Yitzhak Ben-Zvi. It is held on the 27th of the Jewish month of Nisan. Because the 27th of Nisan changes each year on the secular calendar, the date of the commemoration varies year to year. Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 21st, 2021 10:27 AM