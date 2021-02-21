top
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 4/ 8/2021
Yom HaShoah: Holocaust Remembrance Day Program 2021
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday April 08
Time 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorHolocaust Center of Pittsburgh
Location Details
Online commemoration program
Join the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh for our 2021 Yom HaShoah Commemoration Program.

Date and Time: Thu, April 8, 2021 @ 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM PDT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-yom-hashoah-program-tickets-133378148633

Throughout its 40 year history, the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh has held the commemoration every year thereafter, making it the cornerstone our yearly programming.

In keeping with our 2020-2021 program theme of “40 Years of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh”, this year’s commemoration will include photographs and mementos of the many commemorations the Center has held over the past 40 years.


ABOUT: Yom HaShoah

Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, is the day set aside to remember the approximately six-million Jewish victims of the Holocaust. In Israel, it is a national
memorial day.

Yom HaShoah was inaugurated in 1959, anchored in a law signed by then Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion and Israeli President Yitzhak Ben-Zvi. It is held on the 27th of the Jewish month of Nisan. Because the 27th of Nisan changes each year on the secular calendar, the date of the commemoration varies year to year.
hcp.jpg
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 21st, 2021 10:27 AM
Add Your Comments
