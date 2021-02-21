Join the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh for our 2021 Yom HaShoah Commemoration Program.
Date and Time: Thu, April 8, 2021 @ 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM PDT
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-yom-hashoah-program-tickets-133378148633
Throughout its 40 year history, the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh has held the commemoration every year thereafter, making it the cornerstone our yearly programming.
In keeping with our 2020-2021 program theme of “40 Years of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh”, this year’s commemoration will include photographs and mementos of the many commemorations the Center has held over the past 40 years.
ABOUT: Yom HaShoah
Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, is the day set aside to remember the approximately six-million Jewish victims of the Holocaust. In Israel, it is a national
memorial day.
Yom HaShoah was inaugurated in 1959, anchored in a law signed by then Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion and Israeli President Yitzhak Ben-Zvi. It is held on the 27th of the Jewish month of Nisan. Because the 27th of Nisan changes each year on the secular calendar, the date of the commemoration varies year to year.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 4/ 8/2021
|Yom HaShoah: Holocaust Remembrance Day Program 2021
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday April 08
|Time
|8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh
|Location Details
|Online commemoration program
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 21st, 2021 10:27 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network