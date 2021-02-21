



Thursday, February 25 @ 6:30 PM



Cost: $5 or donation; Free for members

If the price of this virtual program is a barrier for you, please use the promo code

VIRTUALACCESS for complimentary admission.



Info & RSVP:



With film clips and discussion, this DEAI series workshop explores a dangerous idea that has threatened the American Dream from the beginning: the belief that some groups and individuals are inherently superior to others and more deserving of fundamental rights.



View excerpts from the 2018 documentary, “A Dangerous Idea,” which reveals how biologically determined politics has disenfranchised women and people of color and provided a rationale for state-sanctioned crimes committed against America’s most vulnerable citizens, and discuss the meaning, use, and misuse of gene science.



PANEL:



--Osagie K. Obasogie, Ph.D., Bioethicist & Professor of Bioethics, Haas Distinguished Chair

at UC Berkeley



--Marcy Darnovsky, Ph.D., Executive Director at the Center for Genetics and Society;

Co-editor of textbook, "Beyond Bioethics Toward a New Biopolitics" (UC Press, 2018)



--Stephanie Welch, Filmmaker of “A Dangerous Idea: Eugenics, Genetics

and the American Dream"



MODERATOR: Milton Reynolds, educator and activist, Vice Chair of Advisory Committee

of the Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability studies at San Francisco State University





NOTE: The Asian Art Museum is committed to being accessible to all. If the price of this virtual program is a barrier for you, please use the code VIRTUALACCESS for complimentary admission. This promotion can be applied under the “Promo Code” section on the Payment Information page.



______________





ABOUT: “A Dangerous Idea: Eugenics, Genetics and the American Dream"



http://adangerousideafilm.com/



A dangerous idea has threatened the American Dream from the beginning – the belief that some groups and individuals are inherently superior to others and more deserving of fundamental rights. Such biological determinism provided an excuse for some of America’s most shameful history. And now it’s back.



The documentary A DANGEROUS IDEA reveals how biologically determined politics has disenfranchised women and people of color, provided a rationale for state sanctioned crimes committed against America’s most vulnerable citizens, and now gains new traction under the Trump administration.



Featuring interviews with social thinkers such as Van Jones and Robert Reich, as well as prominent scientists, A DANGEROUS IDEA is a radical reassessment of the meaning, use and misuse of gene science. Like no other film before it, this documentary brings to light how false scientific claims have rolled back long fought for gains in equality, and how powerful interests are poised once again to use the gene myth to unravel the American Dream.



______________





ABOUT: Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, Inclusion at the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco



The Asian Art Museum's DEAI Taskforce was created in 2017. The DEAI Taskforce works to ensure that Diversity, Equity, Access, and Inclusion (DEAI) are foundational to all museum work, processes, and programs.



The Asian Art Museum of San Francisco’s DEAI mission is to inspire new ways of thinking by connecting diverse communities to historical and contemporary Asian art and culture

through our world-class collection, exhibitions and programs. We present exhibitions and event programs that inspire both staff and visitors to think in new and different ways.



https://about.asianart.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/12/Racial-Equity-Action-Plan-v2-.pdf

_____________________________________________________________

