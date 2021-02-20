From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Victory To The Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers! Stop Bezos Union Busting! SF Rally by Labor Video Project

Saturday Feb 20th, 2021 10:05 PM A rally was held at the Noe Valley Amazon owned Whole Foods store to support the 6,000 Bessemer Alabama Amazon workers who are voting on whether to unionize.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos is spending millions to coerce the workers to vote against unionization.



The rally was the first in San Francisco to support the Bessemer workers struggle. It was joined by trade unionists and people in the community who reported on a struggle to support grocery workers who tried to organize across the street from the Amazon Whole Foods store.



Speakers talked about the role of Bezos spending millions of dollars to stop unionization of the workers at the Amazon warehouse and the systemic racism by Bezos,



It was also reported that Amazon has spent $200 million buying an entire square block in San Francisco to build a major warehouse in the City which which would threaten UPS Teamsters and other workers and small stores in San Franciscoo.



Community members who attended the rally plan to conduct a weekly leafletting at the local farmers market to inform the community about the role of Bezos and Amazon's union busting.



This national day of solidarity action was called by the Southern Workers Assembly. It was endorsed by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party which initiated the San Francisco solidarity rally.



Also Namibian Mineworkers Union Rossing branch leaders sent a statement of solidarity. They also face union busting by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation.



Additional media:

Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers, Struggle For A Union & The Fight Against Systemic Racism With Saladin Muhammed

https://youtu.be/Ib4Xk3_TGWE



Southern Workers Assembly

https://southernworker.org



Amazon Warehouse Workers Reveal Brutal Working Conditions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTOxxCRqpLM&feature



Make Amazon Pay!

https://makeamazonpay.com



Organizing Meeting Support Alabama Amazon Workers

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=461776385192382&ref=watch_permalink



#UnionYes #OrganizeTheSouth



Amazon workers are exposing what's happening in Alabama.

https://twitter.com/MorePerfectUS/status/1357796064670212098



Alabama Amazon Organizers & Workers Speak Out On The Valley Labor Report

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-F7kIhQP9UY&feature=youtu.be



12 Facts About Morgan Lewis, Amazon’s Powerful Anti-Union Law Firm

https://www.lawcha.org/2021/02/02/12-facts-about-morgan-lewis-amazons-powerful-anti-union-law-firm/?fbclid=IwAR2RlPI6xScr3SVK6Mw0sZeKVbOzj2ECZMaWCt1paZvPbp8yM2KYBLa-WuM



Amazon Sues New York Attorney General to Block Covid-19 Charges

The company said the attorney general, Letitia James, had overstepped her authority in investigating workplace safety.





United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP

https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com



WorkWeek

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio



Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net



Namibia Mineworkers Union Rossing Branch Fired Leaders Solidarity Statement With Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers



We send you heartfelt greeting of solidarity from Namibia beyond the ocean to your robust struggle and express our fierce commination of what is happening in Alabama to the Amazon workers as they fight for the Union rights and against systemic racism.



As the nine unlawfully and illegally dismissed Branch Executive Committee of China National Nuclear Rossing Uranium Ldt, we stand in complete solidarity with all the workers fighting to defend and expand their rights and the discrimination you’re fighting back is just one of many injustices. It’s a blatant example persecution.



The management had no right to dismiss us, they claim we acted as Union Executives yet they dismissed us in our individual capacities and they plotted and formed special relationships with our Regional Leaders of the Mineworkers Union of Namibia and the General Secretary of Mineworkers Union of Namibia.



We were dismissed on the 29th September 2020 and up to date the Mine Workers Union of Namibia’ National Executive Committee and Regional Committees did not to challenge or condemn the company’s actions and neither did they express any solidarity towards us.



We firmly believe that the only way to achieve unity as working class and be liberated once and for all, is by strengthening the power of workers movements and unity all over the world, a task that we are apportioned to fight.



We call on all the workers and comrades to stand with our comrades of Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers in solidarity and condemn any employer or individuals that violates workers rights globally.



Our Branch Executive Committee stand in solidarity with the Namibian fishermen who after a 5-year struggle have emerged victorious and retained their employment, solidarity with dockworkers at Walvisbay Harbour who have been illegally dismissed and the striking Shoprite workers that won their demands and returned to work.



The Union will always advocate for fairness, equal treatment and justice for all and remember that victory is certain if we all unite and stop this vicious capitalist masters.



In Solidarity. The 9 Unlawfully Dismissed Branch Executive Committee of China National Nuclear Corporation Rossing Branch Limited.



For further information & for solidarity statements contact

Johannes Hamutenya NMWU Rossing Branch Chair



George Martin, NMWU Rossing Branch Secretary

nehoya141082 [at] gmail.com



Petition For The Reinstatement of the Nine Unlawfully and Illegally Dismissed Branch Executive Committee of Mine Workers Union of Namibia Rossing Uranium Limited



https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/the-reinstatement-of-the-nine-unlawfully-and



