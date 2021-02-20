

a Lens of Self-care, Self-love, and Self-determination.



Host: Women's Museum of California



Date and Time: Wed, February 24, 2021 @ 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM PT



RSVP:



Activist, feminist, and writer, Audre Lorde, was a self-described "Black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet," who dedicated both her life and her creative talent to confronting and addressing injustices of racism, sexism, classism, capitalism, ableism, ageism,

and anti-LGBTQ+, as well as exploring black feminism and intersectionality, and other

social movements (Wiki).



Join us in understanding Audre Lorde’s teachings through a lens of self-care, self-love, and self-determination. During this interactive presentation, attendees will identify ways to prioritize wellness, examine intersectional identities of womanhood, and explore resources for a sustained self-care practice.



Everyone is welcome to attend.



Three takeaways:



Participants will identify the triggers that lead to burn out, gain practical tips for managing stress and understand self-care principles that support well-being.



Participants will have a greater understanding of intersectionality and the cross-section of race and gender issues. Participants will connect how womxn with intersecting identities (sexual identity, race, gender, ability status, socioeconomic status, etc.) experience additional layers of bias, racism, and discrimination.



Participants will understand how allies shift power dynamics in dismantling systems that don’t work for everyone and creating systems that do.





About presenter, Desiree S. Coleman:



Desiree S. Coleman advances equity and empowers women through speaking, writing and consulting. Her superpower is helping organizations redefine and reimagine their diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) practices. Drawing on her experiences in the corporate, government and nonprofit arenas, she also coaches, mentors and invests in women leaders.



Through the online community she founded, Queen Within, she curates women’s wellness and empowerment events. She holds a Master of Public Administration from Syracuse University, is a Loyola Academy trustee and is the recipient of the 2019 Rising Star Award from Investment News. She counts her daughters as her inspiration.



Connect with her on social media: @desireesc

