top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Womyn
View events for the week of 2/24/2021
Lorde, Help Us: Viewing Audre Lorde w/ Lens of Self-Care, Self-Love & Self-Determination
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday February 24
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorWomen's Museum of California
Location Details
Online event (FREE)
WEBINAR: Lorde, Help Us: Understanding Audre Lorde’s Teachings Through
a Lens of Self-care, Self-love, and Self-determination.

Host: Women's Museum of California

Date and Time: Wed, February 24, 2021 @ 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lorde-help-us-tickets-141022789961

Activist, feminist, and writer, Audre Lorde, was a self-described "Black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet," who dedicated both her life and her creative talent to confronting and addressing injustices of racism, sexism, classism, capitalism, ableism, ageism,
and anti-LGBTQ+, as well as exploring black feminism and intersectionality, and other
social movements (Wiki).

Join us in understanding Audre Lorde’s teachings through a lens of self-care, self-love, and self-determination. During this interactive presentation, attendees will identify ways to prioritize wellness, examine intersectional identities of womanhood, and explore resources for a sustained self-care practice.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Three takeaways:

Participants will identify the triggers that lead to burn out, gain practical tips for managing stress and understand self-care principles that support well-being.

Participants will have a greater understanding of intersectionality and the cross-section of race and gender issues. Participants will connect how womxn with intersecting identities (sexual identity, race, gender, ability status, socioeconomic status, etc.) experience additional layers of bias, racism, and discrimination.

Participants will understand how allies shift power dynamics in dismantling systems that don’t work for everyone and creating systems that do.


About presenter, Desiree S. Coleman:

Desiree S. Coleman advances equity and empowers women through speaking, writing and consulting. Her superpower is helping organizations redefine and reimagine their diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) practices. Drawing on her experiences in the corporate, government and nonprofit arenas, she also coaches, mentors and invests in women leaders.

Through the online community she founded, Queen Within, she curates women’s wellness and empowerment events. She holds a Master of Public Administration from Syracuse University, is a Loyola Academy trustee and is the recipient of the 2019 Rising Star Award from Investment News. She counts her daughters as her inspiration.

Connect with her on social media: @desireesc
lorde.jpg
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 20th, 2021 3:53 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 237.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code