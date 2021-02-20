Women's History Month: Smithsonian Objects of Women Activists Pioneering Social Justice
Host: National Women's History Museum (NWHM) & Smithsonian partners
Date and Time: Thu, March 11, 2021 @ 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM PST
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-dialogue-smithsonian-objects-and-social-justice-tickets-137887997713
What does a leader do?
Smithsonian educators from the National Women's History Museum, National Air
and Space Museum, and National Portrait Gallery will explore this key question in
relationship to portraits of activists Sojourner Truth and Sylvia Rivera, and
outspoken pilot, Bessie Coleman.
The Zoom link will be emailed to registered participants via Eventbrite 24–48 hours in advance of the program. Each participant must register separately. We will only allow participants into the meeting if their names (and email addresses) are on the registration list.
ACCESSIBILITY: We strive to provide programs that are accessible to all visitors.
For questions, or to request accommodations such as an ASL interpreter or captioning,
please email jonesve [at] si.edu at least two weeks in advance of the program.
ABOUT: Sojourner Truth, Bessie Coleman, & Sylvia Rivera
Sojourner Truth (born c. 1797 – November 26, 1883) was a slave who escaped to freedom in 1826. Truth became an outspoken advocate for abolition, temperance, and civil and women’s rights in the nineteenth century. Her Civil War work earned her an invitation to meet
President Abraham Lincoln in 1864 (NWHM).
NWHM: https://www.womenshistory.org/exhibits/sojourner-truth
Bessie Coleman (January 26, 1892 – April 30, 1926) was an early American civil aviator. She was the first African-American woman and first Native-American to hold a pilot license (Wiki). Coleman was very vocal in her stand against segregation, refusing to speak or perform anywhere that was segregated or discriminated against African Americans (NWHM).
NWHM: https://www.womenshistory.org/education-resources/biographies/bessie-coleman
Sylvia Rivera (July 2, 1951 – February 19, 2002) was an American gay liberation, and transgender rights activist who was also a noted community worker in New York. Rivera,
who identified as a drag queen, participated in demonstrations with the Gay Liberation Front (Wiki).
Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery: https://npg.si.edu/blog/welcome-collection-sylvia-rivera
► ▼ IMC Network