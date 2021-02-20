



Join us for an International Women's Day celebration with music, spoken word performance, and conversation. This dynamic program includes culturally diverse performances from women-identified artists, speakers and messages from places located throughout the world.



The program is also focused on concerns that impact the lives of women and reflect issues that altogether represent the overarching values of the producers. These will highlight and encompass crucial concerns around climate change, access to health care (clean water, housing, childcare), safe provisions for family life, economic mobility and self-determination.



Date and Time: Sunday, March 7, 2021 @ 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM PT



ABOUT: HotHouse



We are a consortium of affiliated people from broad and diverse backgrounds who come together out of an interest in reclaiming and developing sustainable urban environments for progressive culture. Concurrent with the work we are undertaking toward the development of the new cultural campus, we present performances, exhibitions and other cultural and humanities events that build diverse audiences, foster international exchange and support grassroots development and social justice activism throughout the region.



ABOUT: Haymarket Books



Haymarket Books is an independent, radical, non-profit publisher based in Chicago.



Our mission is to publish books that contribute to struggles for social and economic justice.

We strive to make our books a vibrant and organic part of social movements and the education and development of a critical, engaged, international left.

