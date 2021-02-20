top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Womyn
View events for the week of 3/ 7/2021
¡ACTIVISTA! International Women’s Day Concert and Roundtable
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday March 07
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorHotHouse & Haymarket Books
Location Details
Online event
¡ACTIVISTA!

Join us for an International Women's Day celebration with music, spoken word performance, and conversation. This dynamic program includes culturally diverse performances from women-identified artists, speakers and messages from places located throughout the world.

The program is also focused on concerns that impact the lives of women and reflect issues that altogether represent the overarching values of the producers. These will highlight and encompass crucial concerns around climate change, access to health care (clean water, housing, childcare), safe provisions for family life, economic mobility and self-determination.

Date and Time: Sunday, March 7, 2021 @ 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/activista-an-international-womens-day-concert-and-roundtable-tickets-140315654901

More info & list of performers here: https://hothouse.net/event/international-womens-day-march-7/


ABOUT: HotHouse

https://hothouse.net/

We are a consortium of affiliated people from broad and diverse backgrounds who come together out of an interest in reclaiming and developing sustainable urban environments for progressive culture. Concurrent with the work we are undertaking toward the development of the new cultural campus, we present performances, exhibitions and other cultural and humanities events that build diverse audiences, foster international exchange and support grassroots development and social justice activism throughout the region.

ABOUT: Haymarket Books

https://www.haymarketbooks.org/

Haymarket Books is an independent, radical, non-profit publisher based in Chicago.

Our mission is to publish books that contribute to struggles for social and economic justice.
We strive to make our books a vibrant and organic part of social movements and the education and development of a critical, engaged, international left.
______________________________________________________________
sm_activita.jpg
original image (1302x1362)
For more event information: https://hothouse.net/event/international-w...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 20th, 2021 10:40 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 237.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code